Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Gillette Stadium

Today's game between New England Revolution and Philadelphia Union will kick-off at May 9, 2026, 7:30 PM.

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The TV channel and live stream options for New England Revolution vs Philadelphia Union are listed below.

This match is available exclusively through Apple TV, which holds broadcast rights to every MLS regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture in 2026. There is no separate MLS Season Pass — coverage is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription, meaning existing subscribers can watch at no extra cost. The app works on smart TVs, gaming consoles including PlayStation and Xbox, and iOS and Android devices. Watch live at the affiliate link provided.

If you are travelling outside your home region, a VPN can help. Connect to a server in your home country before signing in to your Apple TV account to get around geo-restrictions and access your usual stream from abroad.

New England Revolution host Philadelphia Union at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough in a Major League Soccer Eastern Conference fixture that tells two very different stories about where these clubs stand right now.

The Revs come into this game in solid form. Three wins from their last five MLS outings, including a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Charlotte FC on May 2, have them sitting second in the Eastern Conference. New England have shown the ability to grind out results on the road and protect leads at home, and that combination makes them a genuine force in the East this season.

Philadelphia arrive in a far less comfortable position. The Union are 15th in the Eastern Conference, and their recent results reflect a squad that has struggled to find any rhythm. A 0-0 draw with Nashville SC was their most recent outing, but back-to-back losses to Columbus Crew and a string of draws earlier in the month underline how badly Jim Curtin's side need a positive result.

The gap between these clubs in the standings is stark. New England are pushing for a top-two finish while Philadelphia are fighting to drag themselves out of the bottom half. That contrast in circumstance gives this fixture a clear edge, with the Union needing points far more urgently than their hosts.

For the Revs, a home win would consolidate their position near the summit and keep pressure on the sides above them. For Philadelphia, a result at Gillette Stadium would represent a genuine turning point in what has been a difficult stretch of the season.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch New England Revolution vs Philadelphia Union live, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch New England Revolution vs Philadelphia Union with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for New England Revolution ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been announced. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Philadelphia Union are similarly without publicly confirmed team news at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or projected XI have been released. Check back for the latest squad information as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

New England Revolution have recorded three wins, one draw, and one loss from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 MLS win over Charlotte FC on May 2, and prior to that they drew 1-1 with Inter Miami CF in the league. The Revs also claimed road victories over Atlanta United, winning 2-1, and Columbus Crew, winning 2-1, during this run. Their only defeat came in a 3-4 US Open Cup loss to Orlando City. New England scored six goals and conceded seven across the five matches, with their MLS form particularly strong.

Philadelphia Union have taken one win, three draws, and one defeat from their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw at Nashville SC on May 2, and they also drew 3-3 with Toronto FC and 0-0 with DC United during this stretch. The Union's sole win came away at CF Montreal, where they won 2-1 on April 11. A 2-0 defeat to Columbus Crew on April 25 was their only loss in the run. Philadelphia scored four goals and conceded two across these five matches, though their inability to win consistently has left them deep in the bottom half of the conference.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on September 20, 2025, when Philadelphia Union won 1-0 at home in MLS. Before that, New England won 2-0 at Gillette Stadium in March 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in MLS, Philadelphia hold the advantage with three wins to New England's one, with one match also going in Philadelphia's favour by a score of 5-1 in July 2024. The Union have also won 3-0 and 1-0 in earlier meetings in this dataset, making Gillette Stadium a ground where the visitors have found results in recent years.

Standings

In the MLS Eastern Conference, New England Revolution currently sit second while Philadelphia Union are placed 15th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch New England Revolution vs Philadelphia Union today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: