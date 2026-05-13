Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Gillette Stadium

Today's game between New England Revolution and Nashville SC will kick-off at May 13, 2026, 7:30 PM.

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TV channel and live stream options for New England Revolution vs Nashville SC are listed below.

Apple TV holds exclusive broadcast rights to every MLS regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture in 2026. There is no separate MLS Season Pass — coverage is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription. Existing subscribers can watch at no extra cost, and the app is available on smart TVs, gaming consoles including PlayStation and Xbox, and iOS and Android devices.

If you are travelling outside the United States, a VPN can help you access your usual streaming service from abroad. Connect to a server in your home country before signing in to your Apple TV account to get around any geo-restrictions you may encounter.

New England Revolution host Nashville SC at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough in a Major League Soccer Eastern Conference fixture with genuine implications at the top of the table.

The Revs arrive in strong domestic form. Back-to-back MLS wins over Charlotte FC and Philadelphia Union have them sitting second in the East, and Caleb Porter's side have shown the resilience to grind out results when it matters. A 2-1 win over Philadelphia on May 9 was their most recent outing, and it confirmed New England as one of the more reliable sides in the conference right now.

Nashville come in as the team to beat in the Eastern Conference. Gary Smith's side sit top of the table, and their position at the summit reflects a squad with real depth across the roster. They have been tested across multiple competitions this season and kept coming.

That said, Nashville's recent schedule has been demanding. Their CONCACAF Champions Cup run ended with a 1-0 defeat to Tigres on May 6, and a 2-2 draw at DC United on May 10 means they arrive in Foxborough without a win in their last two outings.

The standings make this a genuine top-of-the-table contest. Nashville lead the East, New England are a place behind them, and three points for either side would send a clear message about who is setting the pace in the conference.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch New England Revolution vs Nashville SC, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch New England Revolution vs Nashville SC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for New England Revolution ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been announced. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club provides official confirmation.

Nashville SC are similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or projected XI have been provided for the visitors. Check back for the latest squad information as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

New England Revolution have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-1 MLS win over Philadelphia Union on May 9. Prior to that, they beat Charlotte FC 1-0 on May 2 and claimed a 1-2 road victory at Atlanta United on April 22. Their only defeat in the run came in a 3-4 US Open Cup loss to Orlando City, while a 1-1 draw with Inter Miami CF rounded out the five. New England scored six goals and conceded seven across those matches, with their MLS form standing out as particularly consistent.

Nashville SC have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-2 draw at DC United in MLS on May 10. Before that, they lost 1-0 to Tigres in the CONCACAF Champions Cup on May 6, which ended their continental campaign, and drew 0-0 with Philadelphia Union in MLS on May 2. Their two defeats in the run both came against Tigres, with a 0-1 loss in the first leg on April 29 preceding the second-leg exit. Nashville's sole win across the five matches was a 4-2 victory over Charlotte FC on April 26. They scored seven goals and conceded four across those fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on February 22, 2026, when Nashville SC beat New England Revolution 4-1 at home in MLS. Before that, New England won 2-3 away at Nashville on June 25, 2025, and the sides drew 0-0 at Geodis Park on February 23, 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Nashville hold the advantage with two wins to New England's one, with one draw and a 1-1 Leagues Cup result also in the dataset. Nashville have scored nine goals and New England five across those five meetings.

Standings

In the MLS Eastern Conference, Nashville SC currently sit first while New England Revolution are placed second.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch New England Revolution vs Nashville SC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: