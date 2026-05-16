Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Gillette Stadium

Today's game between New England Revolution and Minnesota United will kick-off at May 16, 2026, 7:30 PM.

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TV channel and live stream options for New England Revolution vs Minnesota United are listed below. Apple TV holds exclusive broadcast rights to every MLS regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture in 2026. There is no separate MLS Season Pass — coverage is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription, meaning existing subscribers can watch at no extra cost. The app is available on smart TVs, gaming consoles including PlayStation and Xbox, and iOS and Android devices.

Apple TV carries MLS rights across more than 100 countries, so most travelling viewers can access the stream without additional steps. If you are in a region where Apple TV's sports content is restricted, connecting through a VPN to a US server before launching the app will restore full access.

New England Revolution host Minnesota United at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough in a Major League Soccer fixture that pits two clubs moving in opposite directions at this stage of the season.

The Revs arrive in reasonable domestic form. Head coach Marko Mitrovic has built a side that grinds out results through disciplined process rather than individual brilliance, and his methods are producing results. New England sit third in the Eastern Conference, and they have lost just once in MLS since late March.

That one defeat, however, came most recently. A 3-0 home loss to Nashville SC on May 13 was a sharp reminder that this Revolution side is not yet the finished article. Back-to-back wins over Philadelphia Union and Charlotte FC had built real momentum, and Mitrovic will want his squad to respond quickly.

Minnesota arrive at Gillette Stadium carrying their own complications. The Loons lost 1-0 to Colorado Rapids in their most recent outing and sit sixth in the Western Conference. The bigger story surrounding the club, though, is the imminent departure of James Rodriguez, whose short-term deal is winding down ahead of his return to Colombia for World Cup preparations.

Rodriguez contributed two assists off the bench in the 2-2 draw with Austin FC before the Colorado defeat, but his time with the Loons appears to be drawing to a close. Minnesota will need others to step up on the road in Foxborough.

This is a fixture with genuine stakes. New England will want to bounce back from that Nashville defeat, while Minnesota need a result to protect their position in a competitive Western Conference.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch New England Revolution vs Minnesota United live, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch New England Revolution vs Minnesota United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for New England Revolution ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been announced. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club provides official confirmation.

Minnesota United are similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or projected XI have been provided for the visitors. Further details are expected in the build-up to the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

New England Revolution have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 3-0 home loss to Nashville SC in MLS on May 13. Prior to that, the Revs beat Philadelphia Union 2-1 and Charlotte FC 1-0 in back-to-back league wins, showing real consistency in the middle of this run. Their other defeat came in a 3-4 US Open Cup loss to Orlando City, while a 1-1 draw with Inter Miami CF also features in the five. New England scored four goals and conceded nine across these matches, though their MLS form before the Nashville result had been notably strong.

Minnesota United have recorded one win, one draw, and three defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 defeat to Colorado Rapids in MLS on May 14. Before that, the Loons drew 2-2 with Austin FC and beat Columbus Crew 2-3 away from home, a strong road result that showed their capacity to win in difficult conditions. Their two other defeats came against Los Angeles FC, 0-1 in MLS, and San Jose Earthquakes, 4-2 in the US Open Cup. Minnesota scored seven goals and conceded seven across the five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended 1-1 when Minnesota United hosted New England Revolution at Allianz Field on September 10, 2023, in Major League Soccer. Before that, New England won 2-1 at home in June 2022, and the Revs also claimed a 2-1 victory at Gillette Stadium in March 2019. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, New England hold the advantage with three wins to Minnesota's one, alongside one draw.

Standings

In the MLS Eastern Conference, New England Revolution currently sit third. Minnesota United are placed sixth in the Western Conference.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch New England Revolution vs Minnesota United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: