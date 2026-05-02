Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Gillette Stadium

Today's game between New England Revolution and Charlotte FC will kick-off at May 2, 2026, 7:30 PM.

This MLS fixture is available exclusively on Apple TV, which holds broadcast rights to every MLS regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture in 2026. There is no separate MLS Season Pass - coverage is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription. Fans can stream via the Apple TV app on smart TVs, gaming consoles, and iOS or Android devices.

If you are travelling outside your home region, a VPN can help you access your usual streaming service from abroad. Connect to a server in your home country before signing in to your Apple TV account to avoid geo-restrictions.

New England Revolution host Charlotte FC at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough in a Major League Soccer Eastern Conference fixture with genuine stakes on both sides of the table.

The Revs arrive in fine form. Their last five matches across all competitions produced four wins and a draw, a run that included a hard-fought 1-1 at Inter Miami's new Nu Stadium — a ground still searching for its first home win — and road victories over Atlanta United and Columbus Crew. New England have shown they can grind out results and play with real quality when needed.

Carles Gil was at the heart of much of that good work. The Spanish midfielder's composed chip over Dayne St. Clair at Nu Stadium gave the Revs a lead they ultimately could not hold, but it underlined the kind of individual quality that makes this side dangerous in any environment.

Charlotte arrive carrying the weight of a difficult April. Three defeats in their last five matches, including a 4-2 loss at Nashville SC and a 4-1 hammering at Orlando City, have exposed defensive problems that the coaching staff will need to address. Back-to-back league losses conceding eight goals is a serious concern.

There have been brighter moments for Charlotte. A 2-1 win over New York City FC and a 6-0 US Open Cup victory over Charlotte Independence showed attacking intent, but those results feel distant given what followed. Their most recent outing — a loss to Atlanta United in the US Open Cup on April 28 — extended a run of poor form at the worst possible time.

Both clubs sit in the top five of the Eastern Conference, separated by just one position. Points here matter for playoff positioning, and neither side can afford to treat this as anything less than a must-win situation.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch New England Revolution vs Charlotte FC live, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch New England Revolution vs Charlotte FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for New England Revolution ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been announced. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Charlotte FC are similarly without publicly confirmed team news at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or projected XI have been released. Check back for the latest squad information as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

New England Revolution have won four and drawn one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw at Inter Miami CF on April 25, a result that ended with the Revs pegged back after leading through Carles Gil's finish. Prior to that, they beat Atlanta United 1-2 on the road and defeated Columbus Crew 2-1. The only dropped points in MLS during this run came in that Miami draw — the Revs also picked up a 1-1 result against Rhode Island FC in the US Open Cup. New England scored six goals and conceded three across their four league and cup outings, with clean sheets and defensive discipline a feature of their best performances.

Charlotte FC have won two and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 0-2 defeat to Atlanta United in the US Open Cup on April 28, the latest in a run of three straight losses. Before that, they were beaten 4-2 by Nashville SC and 4-1 at Orlando City in MLS. Charlotte's two wins in this stretch were a 1-2 victory over New York City FC and a 6-0 US Open Cup win over Charlotte Independence. Charlotte scored nine goals across the five matches and conceded eight, a record that reflects attacking output alongside persistent defensive vulnerability.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs took place on August 30, 2025, when Charlotte FC won 1-2 at Gillette Stadium in MLS. Before that, New England won 1-0 at Charlotte on April 26, 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in MLS, the record is split with New England winning three and Charlotte winning two, with a combined total of nine goals scored across the five meetings. Charlotte's most emphatic result in this series was a 4-0 win at home in September 2024.

Standings

In the MLS Eastern Conference, New England Revolution currently sit fourth and Charlotte FC are placed fifth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch New England Revolution vs Charlotte FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: