Watch New England Patriots vs Pittsburgh Steelers NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

New England Patriots vs Pittsburgh Steelers kick-off time

20 Sept 2026 - 13:00 Gillette Stadium

New England Patriots host the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Massachusetts), during Week 2 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off at 1pm ET / 10am PT on Sunday, September 20.

How to watch New England Patriots vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Whether you are tuning in locally or catching the national broadcast, there are several convenient ways to watch the action. The game will be televised nationally on CBS. For digital and mobile viewers, you can stream the game live using Paramount+, which allows you to watch directly on your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, Fubo is a fantastic option that includes CBS, as well as other channels required to view NFL regular season games, like FOX, NBC and ESPN.

You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to CBS to enjoy the game at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like NordVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live or on-demand.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

New England Patriots vs Pittsburgh Steelers Team News

Both squads are dealing with notable injuries to key defensive starters and pass-catchers.

New England Patriots Team News

Major Absences : Star wide receiver A.J. Brown was placed on injured reserve following an injury in Week 1 and is expected to miss at least four weeks.

Did Not Participate (DNP) : Starting cornerback Carlton Davis III missed successive practices with a neck issue. Rookie offensive tackle Dametrious Crownover also stayed sidelined due to a knee injury.

Limited Participation (LP) : Linebacker Dre'Mont Jones (foot) and interior offensive lineman Ben Brown (knee) remain limited.

Positive Boost : In great news for Drake Maye's offense, running back TreVeyon Henderson (ankle) was a full participant and confirmed he is "ready to go" for his season debut. Linebacker Robert Spillane (knee) also logged full practice sessions.

Pittsburgh Steelers Team News

Did Not Participate (DNP): Newly acquired wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. missed practice with a foot injury after initially being limited earlier in the week. Tight end Darnell Washington missed practice due to personal reasons. Veteran defensive tackle Cameron Heyward sat out Thursday's practice for a standard rest day.

Limited Participation (LP): Star cornerback Joey Porter Jr. continues to handle a back injury/conditioning routine. However, head coach Mike McCarthy indicated he expects Porter to keep progressing. Starting left tackle Troy Fautanu upgraded to limited after sitting out earlier in the week with an ankle issue.

Useful links

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