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NFL
New England PatriotsNew England Patriots
Gillette Stadium
New York JetsNew York Jets
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How to watch New England Patriots vs New York Jets NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

TV Guide & Streaming
New England Patriots vs New York Jets
NFL

How to watch the NFL match between New England Patriots and New York Jets, as well as kick-off time and team news

New England Patriots vs New York Jets kick-off time

NFL
Gillette Stadium

The New England Patriots host the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Massachusetts), in an all AFC East clash during Week 6 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, October 18 at 1pm ET / 10am PT (6pm BST).

The Patriots (3-2), who aim to maintain their 100% record at Foxborough this season, have heavily controlled the narrative when they've gone head-to-head with the Jets recently, winning 18 of the last 20 meetings over the past decade.

How to watch New England Patriots vs New York Jets

In the US:

CBS / Paramount+ / Fubo

In the UK:

DAZN Game Pass / Sky Sports+

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

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New England Patriots vs New York Jets Team News

New England enters with a massive boost in the secondary, while the Jets' backfield and offensive line remain severely depleted.

New England Patriots Team News

The Patriots are coming off a dominant 45-17 win against the Las Vegas Raiders but are currently managing a massive 16-player injury list.

  • Secondary Reinforcement: The biggest headline is All-Pro cornerback Christian Gonzalez, who graduated to full participation on Thursday after missing two games with a shoulder injury. He is locked in for a highly anticipated matchup against Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson.
  • Offensive Catalysts: Star wide receiver A.J. Brown (ankle) and offensive tackle Marcus Bryant (ankle) returned to practice this week after their 21-day IR return windows were opened. While Brown spoke to the media, his final game-day status remains "up in the air".
  • Sidelined Group: The Patriots remained without starting cornerbacks Carlton Davis III (neck) and rookie Karon Prunty (hamstring). Starting defensive tackle Cory Durden also missed practice due to an illness.
  • Trenches & Backfield Concerns: Rookie left tackle Will Campbell (knee sprain) and rotational running back TreVeyon Henderson (high ankle sprain) were both limited.

New York Jets Team News

Head coach Aaron Glenn's squad broke a three-game losing streak last week against Cleveland but will face a tall task with several crucial offensive starters projected to miss out.

  • Offensive Absences: Star running back Breece Hall (quad) and left guard Dylan Parham (knee) remained sidelined from practice on Thursday and are considered week-to-week.
  • Receiving Corps Updates: Wide receiver Adonai Mitchell remains week-to-week after undergoing a minor procedure on his finger. On the positive side, rookie wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle) returned to practice from Injured Reserve and could offer a vital spark out wide.
  • Defensive Status: Edge rusher Joseph Ossai (ankle) sat out of practice, putting his availability in jeopardy. However, veteran linebacker Kiko Mauigoa (quad) logged a full practice session.

Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North:Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks


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