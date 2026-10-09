How to watch New England Patriots vs Las Vegas Raiders NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

New England Patriots vs Las Vegas Raiders kick-off time

11 Oct 2026 - 13:00 Gillette Stadium

The New England Patriots host the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Massachusetts), during Week 5 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, October 11 at 1pm ET / 10am PT.

The Raiders, who are 3-1, look to bounce back after suffering their first defeat of the season, while the Patriots (2-2) aim to maintain their 100% record at home.

How to watch New England Patriots vs Las Vegas Raiders

Whether you are tuning in locally or catching the national broadcast, there are several convenient ways to watch the action. The game will be televised nationally on CBS. For digital and mobile viewers, you can stream the game live using Paramount+, which allows you to watch directly on your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, Fubo is a fantastic option that includes CBS, as well as other channels required to view NFL regular season games, like FOX, NBC and ESPN.

You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to CBS to enjoy the game at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

New England Patriots vs Las Vegas Raiders Team News

New England Patriots Team News

The Patriots' defensive backfield is facing a nightmare scenario, missing four of their primary cornerbacks. Head coach Mike Vrabel announced that both starting perimeter cornerbacks have been ruled out.

Ruled Out:

Christian Gonzalez (CB) (Shoulder) - Did not practice all week.

Carlton Davis III (CB) (Neck) - Sidelined for all three practice sessions.

Mack Hollins (WR) (Calf) - The veteran wideout, who leads the Patriots with 15 catches for 209 yards, exited last week's game against Buffalo and has been ruled out. In his absence, rookie WR Efton Chism III is expected to log heavy snaps.

Reggie Gilliam (FB) (Ankle/Knee)

Karon Prunty (CB) (Hamstring)

Channing Canada (CB) (Hamstring)

Questionable:

Rhamondre Stevenson (RB) (Knee) - Remained limited in practice.

Christian Barmore (DT) (Shoulder) - In a massive boost for New England's interior front, Barmore upgraded to a Full Participant on Friday, trending strongly toward playing.

Morgan Moses (OT) (Foot)

Christian Elliss (LB) (Chest)

Dre'Mont Jones (OLB) (Shoulder)

Charles Woods (CB) (Shoulder)

Craig Woodson (S) (Shoulder)

No Game Status Given (Expected to Play):

Drake Maye (QB) (Right Shoulder) - Practiced fully all week and is completely cleared to play without constraints.

Roster Notes:

Special teams weapon, Brenden Schooler (S), returned to practice from the non-football injury (NFI) list but remains ineligible to suit up this week.

To offset their cornerback depth issues, the Patriots signed Mike Brown (S) to the 53-man roster and are expected to elevate Kindle Vildor (CB) from the practice squad.

Las Vegas Raiders Team News

The Raiders enter Foxborough in much healthier overall shape than their opponents, with only one major cloud hanging over their offense, the availability of their star running back.

Ruled Out:

Jalen Nailor (WR) (Concussion) - Did not practice all week and remains in the NFL protocol.

Trey Zuhn III (G) (Knee) - Sidelined during Friday's session and unavailable for jumbo/heavy offensive packages.

Dont'e Thornton Jr. (WR) (Hamstring) - Though he practiced fully all week while designated to return from Injured Reserve, offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak confirmed he will not be activated for this match.

Questionable:

Ashton Jeanty (RB) (Ankle/Foot) - The focal point of the Raiders' ground game went from a full participant on Wednesday to limited on Thursday, and ultimately did not practice on Friday due to a late-developing foot issue. If Jeanty is unable to play, rookie Mike Washington will receive the starting nod.

No Game Status Given (Expected to Play):

Brock Bowers (TE) (Knee) - Progressed to full participation on Thursday and Friday and is a full go.

Jackson Powers-Johnson (G) (Groin) - Logged full practices late in the week and will resume his starting role at right guard after missing Week 4.

Spencer Burford (G) (Knee), DT Foley Fatukasi (Shoulder), and LB Segun Olubi (Wrist) all finished the week as full practice participants and carry no restrictions into Sunday.

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AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North:Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

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AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks



