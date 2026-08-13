Watch New England Patriots vs Indianapolis Colts NFL preseason game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

New England Patriots vs Indianapolis Colts kick-off time

13 Aug 2026 - 19:30 Gillette Stadium

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Fans in the local broadcast markets can catch the game live on their regional television networks.

In the Boston market, the game will be shown on WBZ-CBS. Devin and Jason McCourty are set to headline the broadcast booth alongside veteran color analyst and former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak. Greg Rakestraw will be on the call providing play-by-play for the Indianapolis market on WXIN-FOX. He will be joined by color analyst Rick Venturi and sideline reporter Larra Overton.

Both of these local networks are available to stream via Fubo who offer new customers a free five day trial of their service.

Fans outside of the local Boston or Indianapolis markets can stream the game live using an NFL+ subscription.

Patriots vs Colts Live Streams

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Early New England Patriots vs Indianapolis Colts Team News

Starting quarterback Daniel Jones is completely ruled out as he continues his recovery from a torn Achilles suffered last December. All eyes will instead be on the primary backup competition. Head coach Shane Steichen stated that Anthony Richardson will start and play the entire first half, while rookie Riley Leonard will also heavily rotate into the fold for meaningful snaps.

Steichen confirmed that a "slew" of starters will watch the game from the sidelines. This creates a prime opportunity for rotational pieces, like seventh-round rookie running back Seth McGowan and offensive lineman Dalton Tucker, to see a heavy workload.

Coming off a remarkable 14-3 season, head coach Mike Vrabel is utilizing Week 1 to sort out the bottom of the roster. Star quarterback Drake Maye is expected to sit. Instead, the offense will be run by Tommy DeVito, who has had a stellar summer, and Behren Morton as they compete for the official backup job.

The Patriots traded for A.J. Brown in June, and he has already shown exceptional chemistry with the first-team offense. With Brown expected to rest, the spotlight falls on depth wideouts. Second-year receivers Kyle Williams and Efton Chism are fiercely competing for rotational reps, with Chism actively pushing DeMario Douglas for slot duties. Kayshon Boutte is another essential name to watch as he tries to solidify his roster spot.