How to watch New England Patriots vs Green Bay Packers NFL game LIVE: Drake Maye vs Jordan Love, online streams, TV channels, and kick-off time

New England Patriots vs Green Bay Packers kick-off time

The New England Patriots host the Green Bay Packers at Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Massachusetts) during Week 9 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, November 8 at 4.25pm ET / 1.25pm PT.

With both teams sitting at 5-3, the main focus is on who will come out on top in the battle of the rising star quarterbacks, Drake Maye vs Jordan Love. The Packers are aiming to become the first side to win at Gillette Stadium this season.

How to watch New England Patriots vs Green Bay Packers

Whether you are tuning in locally or catching the national broadcast, there are a few ways to watch the action. The game will be televised nationally on FOX, which is available to stream through their direct-to-consumer streaming service FOX One.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, online streaming service Fubo offers FOX across all of its plans. You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to FOX to enjoy the game at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

New England Patriots vs Green Bay Packers Team News

New England Patriots Team News

Head coach Mike Vrabel will navigate significant offensive absences, though the secondary receives late-week reinforcements.

A.J. Brown (WR) : Ruled OUT due to a persistent knee and ankle condition that prevented him from practicing all week. Concerns continue to linger regarding a degenerative knee issue.

: Ruled OUT due to a persistent knee and ankle condition that prevented him from practicing all week. Concerns continue to linger regarding a degenerative knee issue. TreVeyon Henderson (RB) : Ruled OUT following an unexpected medical emergency involving unexplained neurological symptoms that required a multi-day hospital stay.

: Ruled OUT following an unexpected medical emergency involving unexplained neurological symptoms that required a multi-day hospital stay. Hunter Henry (TE) : Questionable (Foot). Henry missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday but was able to return in a limited capacity on Friday, offering a chance he suits up.

: Questionable (Foot). Henry missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday but was able to return in a limited capacity on Friday, offering a chance he suits up. Secondary Boost : Cornerback Marcus Jones (foot), safety Kevin Byard III (chest), and cornerback Carlton Davis III (neck) were all upgraded to full participants on Friday. Jones has no injury designation.

: Cornerback Marcus Jones (foot), safety Kevin Byard III (chest), and cornerback Carlton Davis III (neck) were all upgraded to full participants on Friday. Jones has no injury designation. IR Returns: Wide receiver Mack Hollins (calf) and offensive lineman Greg Van Roten (hamstring) are designated to return from IR and are officially questionable.

Green Bay Packers Team News

Head coach Matt LaFleur faces several confirmed absences in the trenches and on defense, though a major star remains on track to play.

Keisean Nixon (CB) : Questionable (Groin). The starting cornerback popped up on the injury report and missed Thursday's practice, but he returned on Friday in a limited capacity. He is expected to be a game-time decision.

: Questionable (Groin). The starting cornerback popped up on the injury report and missed Thursday's practice, but he returned on Friday in a limited capacity. He is expected to be a game-time decision. Five Players Ruled OUT : The Packers have officially ruled out edge rusher Micah Parsons (knee—remains on PUP despite opening his practice window), linebacker Zaire Franklin (shin), center Sean Rhyan (ankle), right guard Travis Glover (knee), and tight end Josh Whyle (concussion).

: The Packers have officially ruled out edge rusher Micah Parsons (knee—remains on PUP despite opening his practice window), linebacker Zaire Franklin (shin), center Sean Rhyan (ankle), right guard Travis Glover (knee), and tight end Josh Whyle (concussion). Christian Watson (WR) : Cleared to Play. Despite managing a rib injury that restricted him to limited practice participation earlier in the week, Watson has no game designation and is fully cleared.

: Cleared to Play. Despite managing a rib injury that restricted him to limited practice participation earlier in the week, Watson has no game designation and is fully cleared. Backfield Depth: Running backs MarShawn Lloyd (knee) and Chris Brooks (ankle) are both listed as questionable.

New England Patriots NE Form Green Bay Packers GB NE NE GB GB All Games All Games Miami Dolphins MIA 19 24 New England Patriots NE W Chicago Bears CHI 30 24 New England Patriots NE L New England Patriots NE 26 19 New York Jets NYJ W New England Patriots NE 45 17 Las Vegas Raiders LVR W Buffalo Bills BUF 26 29 New England Patriots NE W Matches played 5 Points scored 148 All Games All Games Green Bay Packers GB 27 19 Carolina Panthers CAR W Detroit Lions DET 20 17 Green Bay Packers GB L Green Bay Packers GB 23 13 Dallas Cowboys DAL W Green Bay Packers GB 31 7 Chicago Bears CHI W Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB 14 17 Green Bay Packers GB W Matches played 5 Points scored 115

Head to Head Draw 2 0 3 NFL Preseason Green Bay Packers GB 17 New England Patriots NE 21 FT NFL Green Bay Packers GB 27 New England Patriots NE 24 FT NFL New England Patriots NE 31 Green Bay Packers GB 17 FT NFL Preseason New England Patriots NE 11 Green Bay Packers GB 22 FT NFL Green Bay Packers GB 26 New England Patriots NE 21 FT 108 Points scored 109

Cable-Free Complete Package DirecTV Stream DirecTV Stream delivers a traditional cable experience over internet protocol, carrying every local broadcast network and key national sports channels like ESPN and FS1. It is the ultimate plug-and-play solution for fans who want a comprehensive channel lineup and reliable DVR with zero long-term contracts. Monthly from $89.99 Get DirecTV Stream Sunday Ticket Hub YouTube TV YouTube TV is the ultimate destination for hardcore NFL fans, delivering all local broadcasts and national networks alongside the exclusive ability to add NFL Sunday Ticket for out-of-market games. With unlimited cloud DVR and a powerful multi-view feature, it is the most comprehensive cord-cutting solution for football season. Monthly from $82.99 Get YouTube TV Budget AFC Action Paramount+ Paramount+ is an essential standalone app for catching live, in-market CBS Sunday afternoon games at a fraction of the cost of a full TV package. It is the most affordable way to watch the local AFC broadcast package without needing a cable box or live TV bundle. Monthly from $8.99 Get Paramount+ Exclusive Primetime Broadcasts Peacock Peacock gives you direct access to live NBC coverage, including Sunday Night Football and exclusive standalone games throughout the season. It is a must-have for streaming primetime games without committing to a contract. Monthly from $10.99 Get Peacock All-in-One FOX Coverage FOX One FOX One streamlines live Sunday NFC matchups, premier game-day analysis, and high-bitrate sports streams into a single dedicated app. It is ideal for cord-cutters who want straightforward, direct-to-consumer access to everything broadcast on FOX Sports without extra fluff. Monthly from $19.99 Get FOX One Cable-Free Complete Package DirecTV Stream DirecTV Stream delivers a traditional cable experience over internet protocol, carrying every local broadcast network and key national sports channels like ESPN and FS1. It is the ultimate plug-and-play solution for fans who want a comprehensive channel lineup and reliable DVR with zero long-term contracts. Monthly from $89.99 Get DirecTV Stream

Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North: Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks