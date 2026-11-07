How to watch New England Patriots vs Green Bay Packers NFL game LIVE: Drake Maye vs Jordan Love, online streams, TV channels, and kick-off time

New England Patriots vs Green Bay Packers kick-off time
The New England Patriots host the Green Bay Packers at Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Massachusetts) during Week 9 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, November 8 at 4.25pm ET / 1.25pm PT.
With both teams sitting at 5-3, the main focus is on who will come out on top in the battle of the rising star quarterbacks, Drake Maye vs Jordan Love. The Packers are aiming to become the first side to win at Gillette Stadium this season.
How to watch New England Patriots vs Green Bay Packers
Whether you are tuning in locally or catching the national broadcast, there are a few ways to watch the action. The game will be televised nationally on FOX, which is available to stream through their direct-to-consumer streaming service FOX One.
READ MORE: NFL on TV today
If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, online streaming service Fubo offers FOX across all of its plans. You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.
To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.
After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to FOX to enjoy the game at no cost.
How to watch anywhere with a VPN
For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.
Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.
New England Patriots vs Green Bay Packers Team News
New England Patriots Team News
Head coach Mike Vrabel will navigate significant offensive absences, though the secondary receives late-week reinforcements.
- A.J. Brown (WR): Ruled OUT due to a persistent knee and ankle condition that prevented him from practicing all week. Concerns continue to linger regarding a degenerative knee issue.
- TreVeyon Henderson (RB): Ruled OUT following an unexpected medical emergency involving unexplained neurological symptoms that required a multi-day hospital stay.
- Hunter Henry (TE): Questionable (Foot). Henry missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday but was able to return in a limited capacity on Friday, offering a chance he suits up.
- Secondary Boost: Cornerback Marcus Jones (foot), safety Kevin Byard III (chest), and cornerback Carlton Davis III (neck) were all upgraded to full participants on Friday. Jones has no injury designation.
- IR Returns: Wide receiver Mack Hollins (calf) and offensive lineman Greg Van Roten (hamstring) are designated to return from IR and are officially questionable.
Green Bay Packers Team News
Head coach Matt LaFleur faces several confirmed absences in the trenches and on defense, though a major star remains on track to play.
- Keisean Nixon (CB): Questionable (Groin). The starting cornerback popped up on the injury report and missed Thursday's practice, but he returned on Friday in a limited capacity. He is expected to be a game-time decision.
- Five Players Ruled OUT: The Packers have officially ruled out edge rusher Micah Parsons (knee—remains on PUP despite opening his practice window), linebacker Zaire Franklin (shin), center Sean Rhyan (ankle), right guard Travis Glover (knee), and tight end Josh Whyle (concussion).
- Christian Watson (WR): Cleared to Play. Despite managing a rib injury that restricted him to limited practice participation earlier in the week, Watson has no game designation and is fully cleared.
- Backfield Depth: Running backs MarShawn Lloyd (knee) and Chris Brooks (ankle) are both listed as questionable.
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YouTube TV
YouTube TV is the ultimate destination for hardcore NFL fans, delivering all local broadcasts and national networks alongside the exclusive ability to add NFL Sunday Ticket for out-of-market games. With unlimited cloud DVR and a powerful multi-view feature, it is the most comprehensive cord-cutting solution for football season.
Fubo
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Paramount+
Paramount+ is an essential standalone app for catching live, in-market CBS Sunday afternoon games at a fraction of the cost of a full TV package. It is the most affordable way to watch the local AFC broadcast package without needing a cable box or live TV bundle.
FOX One
FOX One streamlines live Sunday NFC matchups, premier game-day analysis, and high-bitrate sports streams into a single dedicated app. It is ideal for cord-cutters who want straightforward, direct-to-consumer access to everything broadcast on FOX Sports without extra fluff.
DirecTV Stream
DirecTV Stream delivers a traditional cable experience over internet protocol, carrying every local broadcast network and key national sports channels like ESPN and FS1. It is the ultimate plug-and-play solution for fans who want a comprehensive channel lineup and reliable DVR with zero long-term contracts.
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AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets
NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders
AFC North: Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers
NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings
AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans
NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers
AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers
NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks