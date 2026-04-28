CONCACAF Champions Cup - CONCACAF Champions Cup Geodis Park

Today's game between Nashville SC and Tigres will kick-off at Apr 28, 2026, 8:30 PM.

The TV channel and live stream options for Nashville SC vs Tigres are listed below. US viewers can watch on FS1 or TUDN, with Spanish-language coverage also available on ViX. Streaming services including Fubo, DirecTV Stream, and Sling TV all carry the relevant channels for this fixture.

If you are travelling outside the United States, a VPN can help you access your usual streaming service from abroad. Connect to a server in your home country before signing in to your account to avoid geo-restrictions.

Nashville SC host Tigres at Geodis Park in Nashville in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, with a place in the next round on the line for both clubs.

Nashville arrive in outstanding domestic form. The Boys in Gold have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, including a 4-2 victory over Charlotte FC in their most recent outing. Their campaign in this competition has been steady: a goalless draw with CF America in the first leg followed by a 1-0 win in Mexico confirmed their progress.

Tigres bring a squad with genuine pedigree on the continental stage. The Monterrey club has won the CONCACAF Champions League before and reached the final of the FIFA Club World Cup, and they remain a serious threat whenever they enter this competition.

Their Liga MX form has been mixed heading into this fixture. A 5-1 win over Mazatlan last weekend showed their attacking quality, but draws against Atlas and Necaxa earlier in the month point to a side that has not been entirely consistent.

Nashville's home record at Geodis Park gives them a platform to work from. Playing in front of their own supporters, with the momentum of four wins from five behind them, the MLS side will believe they can cause problems.

Tigres, for their part, are unlikely to sit back. They lost 3-1 to Seattle Sounders in this competition recently, and that result will have sharpened their focus ahead of the trip to Tennessee.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Nashville SC vs Tigres live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Nashville SC vs Tigres with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Nashville SC ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been announced. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Tigres are similarly without publicly confirmed team news at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or projected XI have been released. Check back for the latest squad information as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Nashville SC have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, drawing once. Their most recent result was a 4-2 home win over Charlotte FC in MLS on April 26. They also beat CF America 1-0 away in the CONCACAF Champions Cup on April 15, having drawn the first leg 0-0 a week earlier. Nashville won all four of their victories by a single goal or more and have shown consistency across both MLS and continental play during this run.

Tigres have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five. Their most recent match was a commanding 5-1 win over Mazatlan in Liga MX on April 25, and they beat CD Guadalajara 4-1 earlier in the month. The defeats and draws came in a mixed middle period, including a 3-1 loss to Seattle Sounders in the CONCACAF Champions Cup on April 16 and back-to-back draws against Necaxa and Atlas in Liga MX.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data is available for the last five meetings between Nashville SC and Tigres.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Nashville SC vs Tigres today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: