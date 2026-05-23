Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Geodis Park

Today's game between Nashville SC and New York City FC will kick-off at May 23, 2026, 8:30 PM.

Nashville SC vs New York City FC is available to watch live on Apple TV. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Apple TV holds exclusive global broadcast rights to every MLS regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture in 2026. There is no longer a separate MLS Season Pass — all MLS content is included within a standard Apple TV subscription at $12.99 per month or $99.99 per year. If you already subscribe to Apple TV, you can watch this game at no extra cost.

The Apple TV app is available on smart TVs, gaming consoles including PlayStation and Xbox, and iOS and Android mobile devices. Travelling outside the United States? Apple TV carries MLS rights across more than 100 countries, so most viewers abroad can access the stream without extra steps.

Nashville SC host New York City FC at Geodis Park in Nashville in a Major League Soccer Eastern Conference fixture with real stakes for both clubs.

BJ Callaghan's side sit top of the Eastern Conference, and Geodis Park has been a difficult venue for visiting teams this season. Nashville's position at the summit reflects genuine depth, though their schedule across multiple competitions has tested the squad in recent weeks.

Nashville come into this match in decent domestic form. Back-to-back MLS wins — a 3-2 victory over Los Angeles FC and a 3-0 triumph at New England Revolution — have reinforced their standing at the top of the East, even if a CONCACAF Champions Cup exit to Tigres in early May interrupted the rhythm.

New York City FC arrive in Tennessee in mixed but watchable form. Pascal Jansen's side beat Charlotte FC 1-0 on the road and dismantled Columbus Crew 3-0 in their two most recent MLS outings, though a 1-0 loss to Columbus in the US Open Cup on May 20 served as a reminder that consistency remains a work in progress.

The Boys in Blue sit fifth in the Eastern Conference, four places behind their hosts. A win on the road would close that gap and send a clear message about NYCFC's ambitions for the second half of the season.

GeodisPark will be loud. Nashville's supporters make it one of the tougher away days in the Eastern Conference, and a first-place side defending home turf will be fully motivated. NYCFC, though, have shown they can travel and win.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Nashville SC vs New York City FC, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Nashville SC vs New York City FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Nashville SC ahead of this fixture. No probable lineup has been announced by head coach BJ Callaghan. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club provides official confirmation.

New York City FC are similarly without confirmed squad details at this stage. Head coach Pascal Jansen has not yet released injury, suspension, or projected XI information for the visitors. Check back for the latest team news before the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Nashville SC have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 3-2 home win over Los Angeles FC in MLS on May 18, and they followed that with a 3-0 victory at New England Revolution on May 13. Nashville drew 2-2 at DC United on May 10 and were held to a 0-0 draw at Philadelphia Union on May 2, with their only defeat in the run a 1-0 loss to Tigres in the CONCACAF Champions Cup on May 6. The Boys in Gold have scored eight goals and conceded five across those five matches.

New York City FC have taken two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 1-0 loss to Columbus Crew in the US Open Cup on May 20, though their two MLS outings before that produced a 1-1 draw at Red Bull New York on May 16 and a 1-0 win at Charlotte FC on May 13. NYCFC beat Columbus Crew 3-0 on May 10 and lost 0-2 to DC United on May 3. They have scored six goals and conceded four across those five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on August 17, 2025, when New York City FC beat Nashville SC 2-1 at home in MLS. Before that, the sides drew 2-2 at Geodis Park on May 31, 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, NYCFC hold a narrow advantage with two wins to Nashville's one, with two draws. Nashville's most recent victory in this run came on June 23, 2024, a 1-0 home win at Geodis Park.

Standings

In the MLS Eastern Conference, Nashville SC currently sit first while New York City FC are placed fifth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Nashville SC vs New York City FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: