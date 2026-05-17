Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Geodis Park

Today's game between Nashville SC and Los Angeles FC will kick-off at May 17, 2026, 8:00 PM.

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The TV channel and live stream options for Nashville SC vs Los Angeles FC are listed below.

This match is available to watch exclusively on Apple TV, which holds global broadcasting rights for every MLS regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture in 2026. Major League Soccer no longer sells a standalone MLS Season Pass. All MLS content is now included within a standard Apple TV subscription at $12.99 per month or $99 per year, with no additional pass required. If you already subscribe to Apple TV, you can watch this game at no extra cost.

The Apple TV app is available on smart TVs, gaming consoles including PlayStation and Xbox, and iOS and Android mobile devices.

If you are travelling outside the United States, a Virtual Private Network (VPN) can help you access your Apple TV subscription from abroad. Apple TV carries MLS rights across more than 100 countries, so most travelling viewers can access the stream without extra steps. If you are in a country where the content is restricted, routing your connection through a US server will restore full access.

Nashville SC host Los Angeles FC at Geodis Park in Nashville in a Major League Soccer Eastern Conference versus Western Conference fixture that carries real weight for both clubs at this stage of the season.

Nashville sit top of the Eastern Conference, and Gary Smith's side have been the standard-setter in the East through the opening months of 2026. Their position at the summit is built on depth and consistency, though the schedule has tested them across multiple fronts.

That said, Nashville arrive at this fixture without a win in their last three outings. Their CONCACAF Champions Cup run ended with back-to-back defeats to Tigres — 0-1 in the first leg and 1-0 in the second — and a 2-2 draw at DC United on May 10 means the Boys in Gold have not tasted victory since late April. A bounce-back at home is exactly what the Eastern Conference leaders need.

Los Angeles FC come in carrying their own continental disappointment. Steve Cherundolo's side were knocked out of the CONCACAF Champions Cup after a 4-0 collapse against Toluca on May 7, having led 2-1 from the first leg at BMO Stadium. That result stings, and it followed a 1-4 defeat at Houston Dynamo FC in their most recent MLS outing on May 14.

Three straight losses across all competitions will concern Cherundolo, but LAFC's position in the Western Conference — fifth — means there is still plenty to play for domestically. Son Heung-Min, the club's marquee presence and one of the league's top earners, will be expected to lead the response.

GeodisPark has been a fortress for Nashville this season, and the crowd there tends to make life uncomfortable for visiting sides. LAFC, though, have the quality to hurt teams on the road when they are motivated to respond.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Nashville SC vs Los Angeles FC, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Nashville SC vs Los Angeles FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Nashville SC ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been announced. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club provides official confirmation.

Los Angeles FC are similarly without confirmed squad details at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or projected starting XI have been provided. Check back for the latest information before the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Nashville SC have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-3 defeat at New England Revolution in MLS on May 13, and they drew 2-2 at DC United on May 10 before that. Both losses in the run came against Tigres in the CONCACAF Champions Cup — 1-0 in the second leg on May 6 and 0-1 in the first leg on April 29 — with a 0-0 draw at Philadelphia Union on May 2 the only other result. Nashville have scored three goals and conceded five across those five matches.

Los Angeles FC have recorded one win, one draw, and three defeats from their last five outings across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-1 loss at St. Louis City in MLS on May 14, following a 1-4 defeat at Houston Dynamo FC on May 11. Before that, LAFC were beaten 4-0 by Toluca in the CONCACAF Champions Cup on May 7, ending their continental campaign. Their draw came against San Diego FC, 2-2 on May 3, and their sole win in the run was a 2-1 home victory over Toluca in the first leg of the Champions Cup tie on April 30. LAFC have scored seven goals and conceded twelve across those five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on March 24, 2024, when Los Angeles FC beat Nashville SC 5-0 at home in Major League Soccer. Before that, the sides drew 1-1 at Geodis Park on April 23, 2023. Across the last four recorded head-to-head fixtures, LAFC hold the advantage with two wins to Nashville's one, with one draw. Nashville's sole victory in this run came on October 9, 2022, when they won 0-1 away at Los Angeles FC.

Standings

In the MLS Eastern Conference, Nashville SC currently sit first. Los Angeles FC are placed fifth in the Western Conference.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Nashville SC vs Los Angeles FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: