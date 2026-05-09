Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Geodis Park

Today's game between Nashville SC and DC United will kick-off at May 9, 2026, 9:15 PM.

We may earn a commission if you sign up through one of our links.

TV channel and live stream options for Nashville SC vs DC United are listed below. This match is also scheduled to air nationally on FS1, giving viewers an additional linear television option alongside the streaming platforms.

Apple TV holds exclusive broadcast rights to every MLS regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture in 2026. There is no separate MLS Season Pass — coverage is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription. Existing subscribers can watch at no extra cost, and the app is available on smart TVs, gaming consoles including PlayStation and Xbox, and iOS and Android devices.

Fubo also carries the match for subscribers who prefer that platform, with FS1 available as part of their channel package.

If you are travelling outside the United States, a VPN can help you access your usual streaming service from abroad. Connect to a server in your home country before signing in to your account to get around any geo-restrictions you may encounter.

Nashville SC host DC United at Geodis Park in Nashville in a Major League Soccer Eastern Conference fixture that finds both clubs at very different points in their seasons.

Nashville sit top of the Eastern Conference, and their position at the summit reflects a side that has been the standard-setter in the East through the early months of 2026. Gary Smith's team have been tested across multiple competitions, and their ability to remain in front despite the demands of continental football speaks to the depth available to them.

Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 defeat to Tigres in the second leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup tie, a result that ended Nashville's run in that competition. Before the continental exit, they drew 0-0 with Philadelphia Union in MLS — a point on the road that kept their domestic form ticking over without setting pulses racing.

DC United arrive in Nashville sitting fifth in the Eastern Conference, a position that places them comfortably inside the playoff picture. Troy Lesesne's side have shown they can produce in attack, with a 3-2 win over Orlando City and a wild 4-4 draw against Red Bull New York among their recent results.

The Black-and-Red claimed a 0-2 victory away at New York City FC in their most recent outing, a result that demonstrated their capacity to perform on the road. That win will give the travelling side confidence heading into this fixture.

Nashville's home record and their position at the top of the table makes them the clear favourites here, but DC United have the attacking numbers to make this uncomfortable. Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Nashville SC vs DC United, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Nashville SC vs DC United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Nashville SC ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been announced. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club provides official confirmation.

DC United are similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or projected XI have been provided for the visitors. Check back for the latest squad information as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Nashville SC have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-0 defeat to Tigres in the CONCACAF Champions Cup on May 6, which ended their run in that competition. Prior to that, they drew 0-0 with Philadelphia Union in MLS on May 2, then lost 0-1 to Tigres in the first leg on April 29. Their two wins in the run came against Charlotte FC, 4-2 on April 26, and away at Atlanta United, 0-2 on April 18. Nashville scored six goals and conceded four across those five matches.

DC United have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five competitive outings. Their most recent result was a 0-2 victory away at New York City FC in MLS on May 3. Before that, they beat Orlando City 3-2 on April 25, drew 4-4 with Red Bull New York on April 22, and played out a goalless draw with Philadelphia Union on April 18. Their only defeat in the run was a 3-3 loss to One Knoxville SC in the US Open Cup on April 15, which counted as a defeat. DC United scored nine goals and conceded nine across those five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on July 10, 2025, when Nashville SC beat DC United 5-2 in the US Open Cup at Geodis Park. Before that, DC United won 0-1 away at Nashville in MLS on June 28, 2025, and the sides drew 0-0 at Geodis Park in MLS on May 18, 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Nashville hold the edge with three wins to DC United's two, including a 3-4 DC United victory at Geodis Park in October 2024 and a 2-1 win for DC United at home in July 2024.

Standings

In the MLS Eastern Conference, Nashville SC currently sit first while DC United are placed fifth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Nashville SC vs DC United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: