Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Geodis Park

Today's game between Nashville SC and Charlotte FC will kick-off at Apr 25, 2026, 8:30 PM.

The TV channel and live stream options for Nashville SC vs Charlotte FC are listed below.

This match is available exclusively through Apple TV, which holds the rights to every MLS regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture in 2026. There is no separate MLS Season Pass, coverage is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription. Fans can stream via the Apple TV app on smart TVs, gaming consoles, and iOS or Android devices. Watch live on Apple TV.

If you are travelling outside your home region, a VPN can help you access your usual streaming service from abroad. Connect to a server in your home country before signing in to your Apple TV account.

Nashville SC host Charlotte FC at Geodis Park in Nashville in a Major League Soccer Eastern Conference fixture that carries real weight at both ends of the table.

Nashville come into this match in strong form, sitting top of the Eastern Conference. Their recent run includes a 2-0 win over Atlanta United and a 1-0 victory away at CF America in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, underlining their quality across competitions.

The Boys in Gold also beat Charlotte just two weeks ago, winning 2-1 at Charlotte's ground. That result will still be fresh in the minds of both sets of players as they prepare to meet again at Geodis Park.

Charlotte arrive under pressure. A 4-1 defeat at Orlando City on April 22 leaves them fifth in the East, and back-to-back losses against Nashville and Orlando have checked whatever momentum they built earlier in the month.

There were signs of life for Charlotte before that Orlando result. A 2-1 win over New York City FC and a 6-0 hammering of Charlotte Independence in the US Open Cup showed the attacking potential in their squad.

For Nashville, a win here would further cement their grip on first place and add another chapter to what is shaping up as a dominant Eastern Conference campaign.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Nashville SC vs Charlotte FC live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Nashville SC vs Charlotte FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Nashville SC ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been announced. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Charlotte FC are similarly without publicly confirmed team news at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or projected XI have been released. Check back for the latest squad information as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Nashville SC have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, drawing once and losing once. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 win over Atlanta United in MLS on April 18. They also claimed a notable 1-0 victory over CF America in the CONCACAF Champions Cup on April 15. Across those five matches, Nashville scored six goals and conceded one, with three consecutive wins to close the run.

Charlotte FC have won two and lost two of their last five, with one additional win in the US Open Cup. Their most recent match was a 4-1 defeat at Orlando City on April 22. They beat New York City FC 2-1 on April 18 but also lost 2-1 to Nashville SC on April 11. Charlotte scored 10 goals across the five matches and conceded eight, reflecting a squad capable of attacking output but vulnerable defensively.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides took place on April 11, 2026, when Nashville SC won 2-1 at Charlotte FC's ground in MLS. Across the last five head-to-head matches in MLS, Nashville hold the advantage with three wins to Charlotte's two. Nashville have scored eight goals in those five meetings, with Charlotte scoring six.

Standings

In the MLS Eastern Conference, Nashville SC currently sit first, while Charlotte FC are placed fifth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Nashville SC vs Charlotte FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: