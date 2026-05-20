Today's game between Nacional and Universitario de Deportes will kick-off at May 20, 2026, 6:00 PM.

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The TV channel and live stream options for Nacional vs Universitario de Deportes are listed below. Viewers in the United States can watch via Fubo or beIN SPORTS, with Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS Connect also carrying the match.

If you are travelling and want to access your usual streaming service from abroad, a VPN can help you bypass geo-restrictions and watch on your preferred platform.

Nacional host Universitario de Deportes in the Copa Libertadores group stage, with both clubs knowing the stakes in Group B are growing with each passing round.

The Uruguayan giants are under pressure at home. Nacional sit fourth in the group and have lost three of their last five matches across all competitions, including a 3-0 defeat to Tolima that exposed defensive frailties at the worst possible time.

Universitario arrive in Montevideo in a complicated position of their own. The Peruvian club have won just one of their last four games, suffering back-to-back defeats in their most recent outings, including a 2-1 loss to Coquimbo Unido in this same competition.

The history between these two clubs in this fixture adds an edge. Universitario beat Nacional 4-2 in the reverse fixture earlier in this campaign, a result that still looms over the home side as they look to respond on their own ground.

Nacional's Gran Parque Central, one of the most storied venues in South American football, will need to play its part if the hosts are to turn their group stage fortunes around.

For viewers looking to follow the action, here is everything you need to know about where to watch Nacional vs Universitario de Deportes live.

How to watch Nacional vs Universitario de Deportes with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Nacional ahead of this fixture, and no projected starting XI has been released. The same applies to Universitario de Deportes, with no squad updates confirmed at this stage. Further team news for both sides will be added closer to kick-off.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Nacional head into this match having won two and lost three of their last five games. Their most recent outing was a 1-2 win away at Montevideo City Torque in the Primera Division, following an impressive 4-0 home victory over Cerro. Those domestic results, though, are framed by three defeats, including that heavy 3-0 loss to Tolima in the Copa Libertadores and a 4-2 reverse against this same Universitario side. Nacional have scored nine goals in their last five matches but conceded twelve, a defensive record that will concern the coaching staff.

Universitario arrive with one win from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 0-1 defeat to Atletico Grau in the Peruvian league, and they were held to a goalless draw by Sport Boys before that. The bright spot in their recent run remains that 4-2 Copa Libertadores win over Nacional at the end of April. Across their last five matches, Universitario have scored six goals and conceded four.





Head-to-Head Record





The recent head-to-head record between these clubs is short but telling. The sides have met three times in the Copa Libertadores, with Universitario winning the most recent encounter 4-2 in Lima at the end of April 2026. The two earlier meetings date back to 2003, when Nacional won 2-0 at home before drawing 2-2 in the return leg. Nacional hold the edge across the full recorded series, but Universitario's emphatic win in the reverse fixture this season gives them the psychological advantage heading into this match.

Standings

In Group B of the Copa Libertadores, Universitario currently sit third and Nacional fourth, meaning both clubs are chasing the qualification places with ground to make up.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Nacional vs Universitario de Deportes today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: