Today's game between Nacional and Coquimbo Unido will kick-off at May 26, 2026, 8:30 PM.

The TV channel and live stream options for Nacional vs Coquimbo Unido are listed below. Viewers in the United States can watch via Fubo, Fanatiz, or beIN SPORTS Connect.

Nacional host Coquimbo Unido in the Copa Libertadores group stage, with the Uruguayan club desperate for points at Gran Parque Central to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Nacional sit third in Group B and are in a precarious position. Jorge Bava's side drew 0-0 with Universitario de Deportes in their last Copa Libertadores outing, a result that did little to ease the pressure after a 3-0 loss to Tolima earlier in the group stage.

Domestically, Nacional have found better rhythm. Back-to-back Primera Division wins over Cerro and Montevideo City Torque give the squad some confidence, and Bava will hope that form transfers to the continental stage.

Coquimbo Unido arrive from Chile in strong shape. Hernan Caputto's side beat Tolima 3-0 in their last Copa Libertadores match and sit top of Group B, making them the form team in this section.

The Chilean club's recent run includes three wins from their last four games, and their 2-1 Copa Libertadores victory over Universitario de Deportes earlier this month shows they can win away from home in this competition.

Nacional will need to be sharper than they were in the first meeting between these sides, which ended 1-1 in Coquimbo in April. A home win is the minimum requirement if they are to stay in contention.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Nacional vs Coquimbo Unido live, including TV channel, live stream, and kick-off time.

How to watch Nacional vs Coquimbo Unido with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Nacional head coach Jorge Bava is expected to field a side featuring Luis Mejia in goal, with a back four of Nicolas Rodriguez, Tomas Viera, Agustin Rogel, and Sebastian Coates. Alexander Dos Santos, Nicolas Lodeiro, and Juan Garcia are projected in midfield, with Maximiliano Gomez, Tomas Veron, and Rodrigo Martinez leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed for the home side ahead of this fixture.

Coquimbo Unido coach Hernan Caputto is set to start Gonzalo Flores in goal, with Juan Cornejo, Benjamin Gazzolo, Francisco Salinas, and Manuel Fernandez in defence. Salvador Cordero, Cristian Zavala, and Guido Vadala are projected in midfield, with Dylan Glaby, Benjamin Chandia, and Lucas Pratto forming the forward line. No injury or suspension information has been confirmed for the away squad at this stage. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Nacional have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Primera Division win over Albion on May 23, and they followed a 4-0 league victory over Cerro with a 1-2 away win at Montevideo City Torque. The one blemish in the Copa Libertadores during this run was a 3-0 defeat to Tolima on May 7. Nacional drew 0-0 with Universitario de Deportes in the group stage on May 20. Across these five matches, the side have scored seven goals and conceded three.

Coquimbo Unido have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five games. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw with Everton CD in the Chilean Primera Division on May 22. Before that, they beat Tolima 3-0 in the Copa Libertadores and defeated Audax Italiano 3-0 in the league. A 2-1 Copa Libertadores win over Universitario de Deportes in early May was another strong result. Their only defeat in this run was a 3-1 loss to Colo Colo on May 3. Coquimbo have scored nine goals and conceded six across their last five matches.





Head-to-Head Record

NAC Last match COQ 0 Wins 1 Draw 0 Wins Coquimbo Unido 1 - 1 Nacional 1 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 1/1





The only recorded meeting between these two clubs in the provided data took place on April 8, 2026, when Coquimbo Unido hosted Nacional in the Copa Libertadores and the match ended 1-1. That result means neither side has a head-to-head advantage from their most recent encounter in this competition.

Standings

In Group B of the Copa Libertadores, Coquimbo Unido sit first and Nacional are third.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Nacional vs Coquimbo Unido today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: