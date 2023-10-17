N. Ireland vs Slovenia: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Northern Ireland are set to face off against Slovenia in their second game of the international break.
Northern Ireland bounced back from their 1-0 loss to Kazakhstan with a 3-0 win over San Marino in their previous game. They are currently second last in their Euros qualifiers group, having picked up two wins from seven games and losing five times. They will be hoping to stitch a run of games with positive results and spoil the party for Slovenia.
Slovenia are currently sitting top of their Euros qualification group, having lost just one of their seven games so far. They have a superior goal difference to Denmark, having scored 16 and conceded just six goals. They are coming into this game on the back of two wins against San Marino and Finland, keeping a cleansheet in both those games.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
N. Ireland vs Slovenia kick-off time
|Date:
|October 17th, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|2:45pm EST
|Venue:
|Windsor Park
The Euros qualifiers between Northern Ireland and Slovenia will be played on October 17 at 2:45pm EST in Windsor Park.
How to watch N. Ireland vs Slovenia online - TV channels & live streams
The game between Northern Ireland and Slovenia will be available to stream on FuboTV in the US.
Team news & squads
N. Ireland team news
With the absentees, Northern Ireland are expected to field an unchanged lineup against Slovenia.
Northern Ireland predicted XI: Peacock-Farrell; Hume, Evans, McNair, Lewis; McMenamin, S. Charles, Saville, Kennedy; D. Charles, Washington.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Peacock-Farrell, Southwood, Hazard
|Defenders:
|Hume, Evans, McNair, Brown, Cathcart, Toal, Spencer, Thompson
|Midfielders:
|S. Charles, McMenamin, Price, Saville, Kennedy, Washington, Smyth
|Forwards:
|D. Charles, Magennis, Lyons, Jones
Slovenia team news
Slovenia will likely field an unchanged lineup in their crucial game against Northern Ireland.
Slovenia predicted XI: Oblak; Karnicnik, Brekalo, Bijol, Janza; Stojanovic, Cerin, Elsnik, Mlakar; Sporar, Sesko
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Oblak, Belec, Vidovsek
|Defenders:
|Stojanovic, Bijol, Balkovec, Blazic, Karnicnik, Brekalo, Janza, Drkusic
|Midfielders:
|Kurtic, Verbic, Lovric, Gnezda Cerin, Gorenc Stankovic, Elsnik
|Forwards:
|Sporar, Sesko, Zahovic, Celar, Mlakar, Vipotnik, Matko
Head-to-Head Record
Both teams have won a game each in their last three encounters with one ending in a draw.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|8/9/23
|Slovenia 4-2 Northern Ireland
|Euro qualifiers
|29/03/16
|Northern Ireland 1-0 Slovenia
|International friendly
|30/3/11
|Northern Ireland 0-0 Slovenia
|Euro qualifiers