N. Ireland vs Slovenia: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Yash Thakur
UEFA European Championship Qualifiers
Windsor Park
How to watch the UEFA European Championship Qualifiers match between N. Ireland and Slovenia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Northern Ireland are set to face off against Slovenia in their second game of the international break.

Northern Ireland bounced back from their 1-0 loss to Kazakhstan with a 3-0 win over San Marino in their previous game. They are currently second last in their Euros qualifiers group, having picked up two wins from seven games and losing five times. They will be hoping to stitch a run of games with positive results and spoil the party for Slovenia.

Slovenia are currently sitting top of their Euros qualification group, having lost just one of their seven games so far. They have a superior goal difference to Denmark, having scored 16 and conceded just six goals. They are coming into this game on the back of two wins against San Marino and Finland, keeping a cleansheet in both those games.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

N. Ireland vs Slovenia kick-off time

Date:October 17th, 2023
Kick-off time:2:45pm EST
Venue:Windsor Park

The Euros qualifiers between Northern Ireland and Slovenia will be played on October 17 at 2:45pm EST in Windsor Park.

How to watch N. Ireland vs Slovenia online - TV channels & live streams

The game between Northern Ireland and Slovenia will be available to stream on FuboTV in the US.

Team news & squads

N. Ireland team news

With the absentees, Northern Ireland are expected to field an unchanged lineup against Slovenia.

Northern Ireland predicted XI: Peacock-Farrell; Hume, Evans, McNair, Lewis; McMenamin, S. Charles, Saville, Kennedy; D. Charles, Washington.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Peacock-Farrell, Southwood, Hazard
Defenders:Hume, Evans, McNair, Brown, Cathcart, Toal, Spencer, Thompson
Midfielders:S. Charles, McMenamin, Price, Saville, Kennedy, Washington, Smyth
Forwards:D. Charles, Magennis, Lyons, Jones

Slovenia team news

Slovenia will likely field an unchanged lineup in their crucial game against Northern Ireland.

Slovenia predicted XI: Oblak; Karnicnik, Brekalo, Bijol, Janza; Stojanovic, Cerin, Elsnik, Mlakar; Sporar, Sesko

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Oblak, Belec, Vidovsek
Defenders:Stojanovic, Bijol, Balkovec, Blazic, Karnicnik, Brekalo, Janza, Drkusic
Midfielders:Kurtic, Verbic, Lovric, Gnezda Cerin, Gorenc Stankovic, Elsnik
Forwards:Sporar, Sesko, Zahovic, Celar, Mlakar, Vipotnik, Matko

Head-to-Head Record

Both teams have won a game each in their last three encounters with one ending in a draw.

DateMatchCompetition
8/9/23Slovenia 4-2 Northern IrelandEuro qualifiers
29/03/16Northern Ireland 1-0 SloveniaInternational friendly
30/3/11Northern Ireland 0-0 SloveniaEuro qualifiers

