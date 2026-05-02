Ekstraklasa - Ekstraklasa Arena Lublin

Today's game between Motor Lublin and Lech Poznan will kick-off at May 2, 2026, 2:15 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Motor Lublin vs Lech Poznan are listed below. The match is available to watch via several platforms depending on your location.

Motor Lublin host Lech Poznan at Arena Lublin in the Polish Ekstraklasa, with the visitors arriving as the division's top side and heavy favourites to extend their lead at the summit.

Lublin have endured a difficult run of results and will need to arrest a slide that has seen them take just one point from their last two outings. A home crowd at Arena Lublin gives them a platform, but the quality gap between the sides is difficult to ignore at this stage of the season.

Lech come into this fixture in commanding form. A stunning 4-0 win over Legia Warszawa last weekend underlined their title credentials and sent a clear message to their rivals. Czeslaw Michniewicz's side have lost just once in their last five league matches and carry genuine momentum.

For Motor, the task is to rediscover the compact, organised defending that earned them results earlier in the campaign. Back-to-back Ekstraklasa defeats have dented their mid-table ambitions and they will need to be considerably tighter at the back than they have been recently.

Lech's attack has been relentless. They have scored 11 goals across their last five league games, and their ability to press high and punish disorganised defences makes them a serious threat for any side in Poland right now.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Motor Lublin vs Lech Poznan, including live stream options, TV channel details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Motor Lublin vs Lech Poznan with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Motor Lublin ahead of this fixture, and no projected starting XI has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club provides official confirmation.

Lech Poznan have also not yet released team news, with no injuries, suspensions, or probable lineup listed at this stage. Check back nearer the match for the latest squad information from the visitors.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Motor Lublin have taken one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five Ekstraklasa matches, recording a W1-D2-L2 record. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 defeat to Widzew Lodz, and they also lost 3-2 to GKS Katowice earlier in April. Their only win in this run came against Zaglebie Lubin, a narrow 1-0 victory in late March. Lublin have scored five goals and conceded seven across these five fixtures, suggesting a side that has struggled to keep things tight at the back.

Lech Poznan have been in dominant form, winning three and drawing two of their last five league games for a W3-D2-L0 record. Their most recent result was a commanding 4-0 victory over Legia Warszawa, with a 4-1 win over Termalica Nieciecza also standing out from this period. Lech have scored 14 goals in these five matches while conceding just four, and they have not lost a single game across this run.





Head-to-Head Record





Lech Poznan have the stronger record in recent meetings between these two clubs. Across the three most recent Ekstraklasa encounters, Lech have won twice and each side has shared the spoils once, with Motor yet to claim a victory in this series. The most recent match, played in November 2025, ended 2-2, while Lech won both previous fixtures. Motor will need to produce something out of the ordinary to change the pattern of results here.

Standings

Lech Poznan sit top of the Ekstraklasa table, making this fixture a meeting between the division's leading side and a Motor Lublin team positioned in the lower half of mid-table. The gap in league standing reflects the contrasting trajectories of both clubs at this point in the season.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Motor Lublin vs Lech Poznan today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: