How to watch Motherwell vs Hibernian with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Premiership - Game Week 15 28 Nov 2026 - 12:45 Fir Park

Motherwell host Hibernian at Fir Park in a Scottish Premiership fixture, with two sides separated by just two places in the table.

Alfred Johansson's Motherwell sit 11th and arrive on the back of a 2-1 defeat to Rangers on November 21. They have won only once in their last five league games, a 1-0 victory over St. Mirren on October 31.

Hibernian, managed by Marink Reedijk, sit ninth and come into the game with fresh confidence. They beat Dundee 2-1 on Tuesday night, which followed a heavy 4-0 loss at Dundee United.

Motherwell have drawn with Dundee United and St. Johnstone in recent weeks, so finding a way to turn those stalemates into wins is the task for the home side. They also lost 2-0 to Heart of Midlothian in late October.

Hibs have been inconsistent but have shown they can score and win away from home. They beat Aberdeen 4-0 on November 7 and knocked Hearts out of the League Cup with a 2-1 win on November 1.

The sides have met repeatedly this year, and Motherwell won the most recent encounter in August. Here is everything you need to know about the match.

Team news & squads