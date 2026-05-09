Premiership - Championship Group Fir Park

Today's game between Motherwell and Hearts will kick-off at May 9, 2026, 3:00 PM.

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The TV channel and live stream options for Motherwell vs Hearts are listed below. Paramount+ holds the rights to broadcast this Scottish Premiership fixture.

If you are travelling abroad and want to watch via your usual streaming subscription, a VPN can allow you to access your home service from overseas.

Motherwell host Hearts at Fir Park in Motherwell in a Scottish Premiership fixture that carries real weight at both ends of the table.

Hearts arrive in form and sitting top of the Championship Group standings, making this trip to Lanarkshire a chance to extend their advantage. Three wins from their last four matches tell the story of a side that has found consistency at a critical stage of the season.

Motherwell's recent run has been harder to stomach. Stuart Kettlewell's side have lost three of their last five Premiership matches and were beaten 1-0 by Falkirk in their most recent outing, a result that will have stung given the opposition.

The reverse fixture earlier this season did little to flatter the home side. Hearts won 3-1 at Tynecastle in April, and that result will be fresh in Motherwell minds as they look to respond on their own patch.

Fir Park has not always been a comfortable place to visit, and Motherwell will need to rediscover that edge if they are to trouble a Hearts side that beat Rangers 2-1 last time out.

For viewers looking to catch the action, TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

How to watch Motherwell vs Hearts with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is currently available for Motherwell ahead of this fixture. There are no listed injuries or suspensions, and no projected XI has been provided. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Hearts also have no confirmed injury or suspension information available at this stage. No probable lineup has been submitted. Further team news is expected to be confirmed in the lead-up to the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Motherwell head into this match having taken one win, one draw, and three losses from their last five Premiership outings. Their most recent result was a 1-0 defeat to Falkirk on May 2, a third loss in their last four league games. The one bright spot in that run was a 3-2 win away at Rangers on April 26. Across those five matches, Motherwell scored seven goals and conceded seven.

Hearts have been in sharper form, recording four wins and one draw from their last five Premiership matches. They beat Rangers 2-1 on May 4 in their most recent outing. Earlier in the run, they won 1-2 at Hibernian and defeated Dundee FC 1-0. Hearts have scored eight goals and conceded four across that five-match stretch, keeping one clean sheet.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides came on April 11, 2026, when Hearts beat Motherwell 3-1 in a Premiership fixture at Tynecastle. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Hearts have won twice, with two draws and one match finishing level at 3-3 in August 2025. Hearts have scored ten goals in those five meetings, with Motherwell netting five.

Standings

In the Championship Group standings, Hearts sit top in first place, while Motherwell are fourth. The same positions are reflected in the overall Premiership table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Motherwell vs Hearts today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: