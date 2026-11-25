How to watch Morocco U17 vs Spain U17 with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

United States Fubo United Kingdom DAZN

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

World Cup U17 - Game Week 3 26 Nov 2026 - 07:00

Morocco and Spain meet in Group H of the Under-17 World Cup in Qatar, with the top two places in the table on the line.

Spain arrive as group leaders after two emphatic wins. They beat China 5-0 on November 20 and then thrashed Fiji 15-0 on November 23, a result that matched the second-biggest margin in the tournament's history.

Striker Cruz scored five times in that Fiji rout, and Tomas and Trujillano both finished with hat-tricks. That is 20 goals in two games for a side that has not conceded in Qatar.

Morocco sit second and have had a less clean run. They routed Fiji 6-0 on November 20, then were held to a 2-2 draw by China on November 23.

That draw means Morocco cannot afford another slip against the group leaders. Spain's attack has been ruthless, and Morocco will need to defend far better than they did against China.

Here is how to follow the match, including the latest on kick-off time and broadcast information.

Official broadcast information for Morocco U17 vs Spain U17 is not currently available. TV channel and live stream details will be added once they are confirmed.

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