Montréal vs DC United: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels & kick-off time

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between Montréal and DC United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

DC United kick-off their 2023 Leagues Cup campaign as they cross swords with CF Montreal at the Stade Saputo Stadium in Canada.

Wayne Rooney's DC United were handed a shambolic defeat in the hands of the New England Revolution and DC United would want to get back to winning ways with all three points. With two losses and a single draw since the start of July, would want to kickstart their Leagues Cup quest on the front foot.

Montreal on the other hand played Mexican outfit PUMAS Unam in their opening game and despite leading 2-0 for a large part of the game, the Canadian side bottled the lead in the last knockings of the game. They did manage to win the game 4-2 on penalties, Montreal would be looking to shy away from such slip-ups against Rooney's men.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Montréal vs DC United kick-off time

Date: July 26, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT Venue: Stade Saputo

Montreal will play DC United at the Stade Saputo stadium on 26th of July 2023, with kick-off scheduled at 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT.

How to watch Montréal vs DC United online - TV channels & live streams

The match between Montreal and DC United can be watched on Apple TV.

Team news & squads

Montréal team news

Romell Quioto is tipped to miss the fixture against DC United as he recovers from his injury alongside Samuel Piette who is recovering from an adductor strain.

CF Montreal possible XI: Sirois; Waterman, Camacho, Corbo; Rea, Wanyama, Saliba, Lassiter; Duke; Ibrahim, Offor.

Position Players Goalkeepers Sirois, Ketterer Defenders Miller, Camacho, Waterman, Herrera, Campbell, Thorkelsson, Pantemis Midfielders Wanyama, Hamdi, Lappalainen, Zouhir, Miljevic, Rea, Saliba, Guillard, Iliadis, Daouda, Toye Forwards Offor, Sunusi

DC United team news

Brendan Hines-Ike and Martin Rodriguez are the two absentees from DC United's roster as they play their opening game in the Leagues Cup. Wayne Rooney could be itching to bring back Taxiarchis Fountas back into the lineup to marshal the midfield.

Former Aston Villa star Christian Benteke could once be again leading the line for the American side in their clash against Montreal.

DC United possible XI: Miller; Greene, Palsson, Birnbaum, Pines, Santos; Fountas, O'Brien, Durkin, Klich; Benteke.

Position Players Goalkeepers Miller, Bono Defenders Jeahze, Ruan, Najar, Santos, Williams, Birnbaum, Pines, Sargis Midfielders Klich, Durkin, Canousse, Asad, Palsson, Rodriguez, Ku-DiPietro Forwards Benteke, Robertha, Hopkins, Fountas

Head-to-Head Record

Montreal have got the better of DC United twice while the latter have also won two games against Montreal. The two sides were held in a draw the last time they faced each other.

Date Match Competition 1 June 2023 DC United 2-2 Montreal MLS 16 April 2023 Montreal 0-1 DC United MLS 2 October 2022 Montreal 1-0 DC United MLS 24 July 2022 DC United 1-2 Montreal MLS 9 August 2021 DC United 2-1 Montreal MLS

Useful links