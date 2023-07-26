Montréal vs DC United: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels & kick-off time

DC United kick-off their 2023 Leagues Cup campaign as they cross swords with CF Montreal at the Stade Saputo Stadium in Canada.
Wayne Rooney's DC United were handed a shambolic defeat in the hands of the New England Revolution and DC United would want to get back to winning ways with all three points. With two losses and a single draw since the start of July, would want to kickstart their Leagues Cup quest on the front foot.
Montreal on the other hand played Mexican outfit PUMAS Unam in their opening game and despite leading 2-0 for a large part of the game, the Canadian side bottled the lead in the last knockings of the game. They did manage to win the game 4-2 on penalties, Montreal would be looking to shy away from such slip-ups against Rooney's men.
Montréal vs DC United kick-off time
|Date:
|July 26, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT
|Venue:
|Stade Saputo
Montreal will play DC United at the Stade Saputo stadium on 26th of July 2023, with kick-off scheduled at 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT.
How to watch Montréal vs DC United online - TV channels & live streams
The match between Montreal and DC United can be watched on Apple TV.
Team news & squads
Montréal team news
Romell Quioto is tipped to miss the fixture against DC United as he recovers from his injury alongside Samuel Piette who is recovering from an adductor strain.
CF Montreal possible XI: Sirois; Waterman, Camacho, Corbo; Rea, Wanyama, Saliba, Lassiter; Duke; Ibrahim, Offor.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers
|Sirois, Ketterer
|Defenders
|Miller, Camacho, Waterman, Herrera, Campbell, Thorkelsson, Pantemis
|Midfielders
|Wanyama, Hamdi, Lappalainen, Zouhir, Miljevic, Rea, Saliba, Guillard, Iliadis, Daouda, Toye
|Forwards
|Offor, Sunusi
DC United team news
Brendan Hines-Ike and Martin Rodriguez are the two absentees from DC United's roster as they play their opening game in the Leagues Cup. Wayne Rooney could be itching to bring back Taxiarchis Fountas back into the lineup to marshal the midfield.
Former Aston Villa star Christian Benteke could once be again leading the line for the American side in their clash against Montreal.
DC United possible XI: Miller; Greene, Palsson, Birnbaum, Pines, Santos; Fountas, O'Brien, Durkin, Klich; Benteke.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers
|Miller, Bono
|Defenders
|Jeahze, Ruan, Najar, Santos, Williams, Birnbaum, Pines, Sargis
|Midfielders
|Klich, Durkin, Canousse, Asad, Palsson, Rodriguez, Ku-DiPietro
|Forwards
|Benteke, Robertha, Hopkins, Fountas
Head-to-Head Record
Montreal have got the better of DC United twice while the latter have also won two games against Montreal. The two sides were held in a draw the last time they faced each other.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|1 June 2023
|DC United 2-2 Montreal
|MLS
|16 April 2023
|Montreal 0-1 DC United
|MLS
|2 October 2022
|Montreal 1-0 DC United
|MLS
|24 July 2022
|DC United 1-2 Montreal
|MLS
|9 August 2021
|DC United 2-1 Montreal
|MLS