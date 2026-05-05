Today's game between Montevideo City Torque and Palestino will kick-off at May 6, 2026, 6:00 PM.

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TV channel and live stream options for Montevideo City Torque vs Palestino are listed below. The match is available to watch live through a number of services depending on your location.

If you are travelling abroad and find your usual streaming service is unavailable due to geo-restrictions, a VPN can help. By connecting to a server in a supported region, you can access the broadcast as normal. Check the terms of your streaming service before using one.

Montevideo City Torque host Palestino in Group F of the Copa Sudamericana, with the Uruguayan side looking to press their advantage at the top of the table.

Torque arrive into this match as group leaders and in strong continental form. Their 2-0 win over Palestino in the first leg, combined with a 1-0 victory over Deportivo Riestra on the road, has established them as the team to beat in Group F.

Palestino travel to Uruguay needing a result to keep their qualification hopes alive. The Chilean side sit fourth in the group and have yet to take a point from their Copa Sudamericana outings, making this a must-improve fixture for their coaching staff.

Torque's domestic form adds further context. A 4-1 thrashing of Boston River in the Uruguayan Primera Division showed a side capable of real attacking output, and they have lost just once in their last five matches across all competitions.

Palestino's recent run has been inconsistent. A win over Colo Colo in the league offered encouragement, but back-to-back Copa Sudamericana defeats have left them with ground to make up in the group standings.

With Torque holding the upper hand from the first meeting and sitting top of the group, Palestino face a steep task on the road. The pressure falls squarely on the visitors to produce something different from what they managed in Santiago.

Here is everything you need to know about how and where to watch this Copa Sudamericana fixture live.

How to watch Montevideo City Torque vs Palestino with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is available for Montevideo City Torque ahead of this Copa Sudamericana fixture. There are no listed injuries or suspensions for the home side, and no projected XI has been provided. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Palestino also have no confirmed injury or suspension information at this stage. No probable lineup has been submitted for the away side. Check back for the latest squad news as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Montevideo City Torque have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Racing in the Primera Division on May 3. That followed a 2-1 Copa Sudamericana defeat to Deportivo Riestra, though Torque had previously beaten Boston River 4-1 and claimed a 2-0 win over Palestino in the continental competition. They have scored eight goals and conceded five across the five fixtures.

Palestino have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five games. Their most recent result was a 0-0 Copa Sudamericana draw with Gremio on April 30, which followed a 1-0 league defeat to Deportes Concepcion. They did beat Colo Colo 1-0 away in the Primera Division during that run, though their two Copa Sudamericana outings have produced just one point from a possible six.





Head-to-Head Record

CAT Last match PAL 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Palestino 0 - 2 Montevideo City Torque 2 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1





The only recorded meeting between these two sides in the provided dataset took place on April 15, 2026, in the Copa Sudamericana group stage. Montevideo City Torque won that fixture 2-0, with Palestino as the home side. That result leaves Torque with a 100 per cent record against Palestino in this competition based on available data.

Standings

In Copa Sudamericana Group F, Montevideo City Torque currently sit first while Palestino are fourth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Montevideo City Torque vs Palestino today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: