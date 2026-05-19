Today's game between Montevideo City Torque and Deportivo Riestra will kick-off at May 19, 2026, 6:00 PM.

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TV channel and live stream options for Montevideo City Torque vs Deportivo Riestra are listed below. Viewers in the United States can access the match through Fubo, Fanatiz, or beIN SPORTS Connect.

If you are travelling abroad and your usual streaming service is unavailable, a VPN may allow you to access coverage from your home country. Connect to a server in your home region and log in as normal to stream the match.

Montevideo City Torque host Deportivo Riestra in Group F of the Copa Sudamericana, a fixture that carries real weight for both clubs' continental ambitions.

Torque enter this match sitting top of Group F, but their recent domestic form has been uneven. A 2-1 loss to Nacional last time out in the Uruguayan Primera Division will have sharpened focus ahead of this continental assignment.

Riestra arrive having lost their most recent Copa Sudamericana outing, a 3-0 defeat to Gremio that exposed some defensive vulnerabilities. The Argentine side will be looking to recover their footing in the group.

The head-to-head context adds an extra edge. These two sides met just weeks ago in this same competition, with Riestra coming away with a 2-1 win on home soil. Torque will be eager to reverse that result on their own patch.

With the group standings tight and both clubs needing points to stay on course, this is a fixture where the margin for error is slim on either side.

Read on for full details on how to watch Montevideo City Torque vs Deportivo Riestra, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Montevideo City Torque vs Deportivo Riestra with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is currently available for Montevideo City Torque, with no injuries, suspensions, or projected lineup provided at this stage.

Deportivo Riestra are similarly without confirmed squad information ahead of the trip to Uruguay. Updates for both sides will be added closer to kick-off as team news emerges.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Montevideo City Torque carry a mixed run of results into this fixture, winning two, drawing one, and losing two of their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to Nacional in the Primera Division, though they did record a 1-0 Copa Sudamericana win over Palestino before that. Across their last five games, Torque have scored six goals and conceded five, reflecting a side that can create but has shown some defensive inconsistency.

Deportivo Riestra have also won two and lost two of their last five, with one draw. Their heaviest defeat in that run came against Gremio, who beat them 3-0 in the Copa Sudamericana. They did claim a 2-0 league win over Independiente during this period, though back-to-back results in continental competition have been difficult. Riestra have kept just one clean sheet in their last five outings.





Head-to-Head Record

CAT Last match DER 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Deportivo Riestra 2 - 1 Montevideo City Torque 1 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1





The only meeting on record between these two clubs came in this very competition last month. Deportivo Riestra won that Copa Sudamericana encounter 2-1 on April 29, with the match played at Riestra's ground. Torque will be looking to turn the tables now that the fixture switches to their home territory.

Standings

In Group F of the Copa Sudamericana, Montevideo City Torque currently lead the table, while Deportivo Riestra sit third — making this a direct contest between the group's front-runner and a side that needs to close the gap.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Montevideo City Torque vs Deportivo Riestra today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: