Monterrey vs Salt Lake: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels & kick-off time

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between Monterrey and Salt Lake, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Liga MX giants Monterrey will face MLS outfit Real Salt Lake at America First Field Stadium in their Group B opener in the new-look Leagues Cup.

Currently sitting third in the MLS Western Conference standings, Real Salt Lake took down the Seattle Sounders by a dominant scoreline of 3-0 in their Leagues Cup opener to put themselves in pole position to advance to the next phase.

They’re enjoying a spectacular run of results at the moment with their latest result marking an 11 match undefeated streak, eight of which have ended in wins.

With only three teams in each group, two games to be played by each club and the two top positions advancing, just a draw here for Pablo Mastroeni’s side can almost rubber stamp a place in the knockout stages. The task, though, will be easier said than done, with one of Liga MX’s powerhouses being the visitors.

Monterrey have enjoyed a strong start to the new Liga MX Apertura campaign. They beat ten-man Mazatlan 3-0 in their last game, and are sitting second in their domestic standings.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Monterrey vs Salt Lake kick-off time

Date: July 26, 2023 Kick-off time: 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT Venue: America First Field

The match between Monterrey and Real Salt Lake is to be played at America First Field in Sandy, Utah, on Wednesday July 26, 2023, with kick-off scheduled for 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT.

How to watch Monterrey vs Salt Lake online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast on Apple TV in the United States and Mexico. An MLS Season Pass subscription is required in order to watch.

Team news & squads

Monterrey team news

Wide attacker Arturo Gonzalez is not expected to feature once again for Monterrey due to a long-term knee injury.

The Rayados of Monterrey have been linked with the high-profile transfer of Real Betis playmaker Sergio Canales in recent weeks, but will have to focus all their attention on this Leagues Cup fixture, where they will be the favorites.

Joao Rojas Cortizo is finally in Fernando Ortiz's starting XI after missing the majority of the 2022/23 season owing to severe injuries. And it's safe to say, he's making his mark, having scored twice against Mazatlan a couple of days ago. The Colombian winger will ask serious questions from the opposition backline here.

Monterrey possible XI: Andrada; Vegas, Moreno, Medina, Aguirre; Ortiz, Gonzalez, Ortiz, Meza; Funes, Cortizo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Andrara, Cardenas, Ramos Defenders: Medina, Guzman, Moreno, Gallardo, Vegas, Sanchez, Grijalva, Parra, Gutierrez, E. Aguirre Midfielders: Ortiz, R. Aguirre, J. Gonzalez Forwards: Berterame, Funes Mori, Cortizo, Meza, Rojas

Salt Lake team news

Real Salt Lake will be without the services of Erik Holt (shoulder), and defender Andrew Brody (concussion) due to respective injury problems. Maikel Chang (foot) is also a major doubt for this game.

Centre-back Marcelo Silva was shown red at the weekend, and has been ruled out through suspension. This means Vera and Glad will start as the central defensive pairing, flanked by Bryan Oviedo and Eneli at left back.

Salt Lake possible XI: MacMath: Eneli, Vera, Glad, Oviedo; Savarino, Ojeda, Ruiz, Luna; Musovski, Arango

Position Players Goalkeepers: MacMath, Gomez Defenders: Oviedo, Vera, Brody, Holt, Rivera, Glad, Silva, Pierre Midfielders: Meram, Savarino, Ojeda, A. Gomez, Ruiz, Luna, Chang, Caldwell, Nyeman Forwards: Kreilach, Rubin, Julio, Musovski, Paul

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the third meeting between the two teams. Monterrey drew 2-2 at home before winning 1-0 away in the Concacaf Champions League in April 2011.

Date Match Competition 28/4/11 Salt Lake 0-1 Monterrey Concacaf Champions Cup 21/4/11 Monterrey 2-2 Salt Lake Concacaf Champions Cup

