Missouri Tigers vs Oklahoma Sooners live streams

Missouri Tigers vs Oklahoma Sooners kick-off time

NCAAF 28 Nov 2026 - 16:15 Faurot Field

The post-Thanksgiving clash between Oklahoma and Missouri delivers high-stakes SEC implications as both programs battle for crucial late-season positioning. With conference tiebreakers and postseason resumes hanging in the balance, this renewed regional grudge match promises fierce four-quarter intensity. Fans eager to catch every snap can tune in live by utilizing Fubo, which offers a free trial for new subscribers wanting to catch the action without missing a beat.

Coverage for this marquee SEC matchup will be broadcast live nationwide on SEC Network. Cord-cutters looking to stream the game without a traditional cable subscription can easily access the channel through major live TV streaming services like YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and Sling TV, alongside the official ESPN app using valid provider credentials.

Entering this late November showdown, both squads feature battle-tested rosters that have navigated the grueling SEC gauntlet. Oklahoma's explosive offensive attack faces a stiff test against a disciplined Missouri defense known for creating game-changing turnovers. Expect a hard-fought, physical battle where every possession counts in this storied conference rivalry.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live.

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