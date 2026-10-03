Missouri Tigers vs Florida Gators kick-off time

3 Oct 2026 - 15:30 Faurot Field

Here is everything you need to know to watch and live stream the NCAAF Week 5 matchup between the Missouri Tigers and the Florida Gators. The game is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, October 3, at 15:30 p.m. ET (14:30 p.m. CT).

How to watch and live stream Missouri vs Florida

Whether you are watching on traditional television or streaming on the go, there are a few convenient ways to catch the action. The game will be televised nationally on ABC. For digital and mobile viewers, you can stream the game live using ESPN Unlimited, which allows you to watch directly on your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.

READ MORE: NCAAF on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, Fubo is a fantastic option that includes ABC as well as ESPN Unlimited among its Pro and Elite plans. You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to ABC to enjoy the college football action at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Florida vs Missouri Preview

The No. 8 Florida Gators (4-0) face the No. 25 Missouri Tigers (3-1) at Memorial Stadium in Columbia on Saturday afternoon in College Football action.

Florida stayed unbeaten with an emphatic 52-28 win over Ole Miss. Running back Jadan Baugh has been one of the nation’s most productive players through four games, rushing for 600 yards and 11 touchdowns, while quarterback Aaron Philo has helped keep the offense balanced. The Gators enter the weekend ranked among the national leaders in scoring and total offense, averaging 53.5 points and 532.8 yards per game. Florida is also 2-0 in SEC play and has scored at least 44 points in every game this season.

Missouri is looking to respond after suffering its first loss of the season, a 31-24 setback at Mississippi State. Quarterback Austin Simmons threw for 295 yards and three touchdowns in the defeat, but the Tigers were unable to protect a late lead as Mississippi State scored the final 14 points. Missouri enters the matchup 0-1 in SEC play after opening the year with three straight victories. The Tigers will be back at home for their Homecoming game, where they have won three of the past four meetings with Florida in Columbia.