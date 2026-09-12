Watch Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers kick-off time

13 Sept 2026 - 16:25 US Bank Stadium

The Minnesota Vikings will host the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium (Minneapolis, Minnesota) on Sunday, September 13, during Week 1 of the 2026 NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off at 4.25pm ET / 1.25am PT.

How to watch Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers

Whether you are tuning in locally or catching the national broadcast, there are several convenient ways to watch the action. The game will be televised nationally on CBS. For digital and mobile viewers, you can stream the game live using Paramount+, which allows you to watch directly on your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, Fubo is a fantastic option that includes CBS, as well as other channels required to view NFL regular season games, like FOX, NBC and ESPN.

You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to CBS to enjoy the game at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like NordVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live or on-demand.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers Team News

The Minnesota Vikings enter their Week 1 home opener against the Green Bay Packers with a perfectly clean injury report, while the Packers are dealing with multiple critical injuries to their offensive line and star players.

Minnesota Vikings Team News

The big headline in Minnesota is the clean bill of health. Not a single player on the active 53-man roster carries an injury designation heading into Sunday.

The Debut of Kyler Murray: After 343 days away from a real game, quarterback Kyler Murray makes his highly anticipated Vikings regular-season debut. He is surrounded by a completely healthy, elite supporting cast featuring Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and Aaron Jones Sr.

Rookie Progress: Rookies Jakobe Thomas (safety), Jacob Thomas (safety), and Caleb Tiernan (tackle) all recovered from minor preseason ailments and logged full practices by Friday.

The 'Hitman' Returns: 6-time Pro Bowl safety Harrison Smith officially re-signed this past week and is locked in to start, giving Brian Flores' defense its premier on-field communicator.

Green Bay Packers Team News

In stark contrast, Matt LaFleur's Packers are facing severe depth and health challenges, particularly on the offensive line and in the pass rush.

Elite Absences: The Packers will officially be without superstar edge rusher Micah Parsons (knee) and star running back Josh Jacobs, both of whom are unavailable for the season opener.

Offensive Line Crisis: Starting left guard Aaron Banks (knee) and starting right tackle Zach Bako-Bewele (knee) are both officially listed as Questionable after being limited in practice all week. If they cannot play or are limited, protecting Jordan Love against a heavy blitzing Vikings defense will be a massive chore. Left tackle Jordan Morgan (knee) practiced in full on Friday and carries no designation.

Defensive Line Blow: Defensive tackle Warren Brinson (calf) has officially been Ruled Out for Sunday's contest after failing to practice all week.

Cleared to Play: In positive news for Green Bay, defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (knee), edge Barryn Sorrell (foot), and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt (ankle) have all shed their injury designations and will play.

Useful links

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