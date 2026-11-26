Minnesota Vikings vs Atlanta Falcons kick-off time

NFL 29 Nov 2026 - 13:00 US Bank Stadium

The Minnesota Vikings host the Atlanta Falcons at U.S. Bank Stadium (Minneapolis, Minnesota) during Week 12 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, November 29 at 1pm ET / 10am PT.

Kirk Cousins makes his home return to U.S. Bank Stadium in his second stint with the Minnesota Vikings (7-3) against his former Atlanta Falcons (3-7), as both clubs look to rebound from recent losses.

How to watch Minnesota Vikings vs Atlanta Falcons

Whether you are tuning in locally or catching the national broadcast, there are a few ways to watch the action. The game will be televised nationally on FOX, which is available to stream through their direct-to-consumer streaming service FOX One.

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If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, online streaming service Fubo offers FOX across all of its plans. You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to FOX to enjoy the game at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Minnesota Vikings vs Atlanta Falcons Team News

Minnesota Vikings Team News

Quarterback Situation : Kirk Cousins is set to make his home debut in his second stint with the Vikings, fittingly against his former club, after rejoining the team via a November 10 trade. Kyler Murray (hamstring) has been a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday after missing the last three games; if cleared for Sunday, Murray is expected to serve as Cousins' backup ahead of Carson Wentz.

: Kirk Cousins is set to make his home debut in his second stint with the Vikings, fittingly against his former club, after rejoining the team via a November 10 trade. Kyler Murray (hamstring) has been a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday after missing the last three games; if cleared for Sunday, Murray is expected to serve as Cousins' backup ahead of Carson Wentz. Offensive Line & Receivers : Left tackle Christian Darrisaw (shoulder) has missed back-to-back practices and is a major concern; Ryan Van Demark is lined up to start if Darrisaw sits. Wide receiver Jordan Addison (thumb) has not returned to practice following surgery two weeks ago and is not expected to play. Rookie Tai Felton (hip) progressed to a full participant on Thursday, while Myles Price (knee/groin) remains limited.

: Left tackle Christian Darrisaw (shoulder) has missed back-to-back practices and is a major concern; Ryan Van Demark is lined up to start if Darrisaw sits. Wide receiver Jordan Addison (thumb) has not returned to practice following surgery two weeks ago and is not expected to play. Rookie Tai Felton (hip) progressed to a full participant on Thursday, while Myles Price (knee/groin) remains limited. Defensive Bounce-Back: Brian Flores’ unit, which still leads the NFL with 38 sacks, was dismantled by San Francisco's quick-passing attack last week. On the health front, defensive tackle Jalen Redmond (ankle) and safety Harrison Smith (thigh) both returned as limited participants on Thursday after sitting out Wednesday. However, cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (thigh) missed Thursday's session as well, which could keep James Pierre in an expanded role.

Atlanta Falcons Team News

Post-Bye Roster Moves : Coming out of the bye, Atlanta released linebacker Christian Harris and signed safety Jammie Robinson to the active 53-man roster.

: Coming out of the bye, Atlanta released linebacker Christian Harris and signed safety Jammie Robinson to the active 53-man roster. Secondary Shuffle : Starting safety DeMarcco Hellams (foot) missed both Wednesday and Thursday practices. Hellams had only recently stepped into the starting lineup following the trade of Jessie Bates III to Jacksonville. Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich confirmed that Sydney Brown and newly signed Jammie Robinson will fill in if Hellams is ruled out. Defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring) has also missed consecutive days, putting rookie Avieon Terrell in line for nickel duties.

: Starting safety DeMarcco Hellams (foot) missed both Wednesday and Thursday practices. Hellams had only recently stepped into the starting lineup following the trade of Jessie Bates III to Jacksonville. Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich confirmed that Sydney Brown and newly signed Jammie Robinson will fill in if Hellams is ruled out. Defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring) has also missed consecutive days, putting rookie Avieon Terrell in line for nickel duties. Offense & Trench Injuries : Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. leads an offense backed up by Tua Tagovailoa and Andy Dalton, relying heavily on Bijan Robinson (who ranks third in the NFL with 951 rushing yards). Up front, left guard Matthew Bergeron (back) has missed consecutive practices (Kyle Hinton is next up), while right tackle Jawaan Taylor was given a veteran rest day on Thursday. At receiver, Jahan Dotson (hamstring) and Zachariah Branch (hamstring) were both held out on Wednesday and Thursday.

: Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. leads an offense backed up by Tua Tagovailoa and Andy Dalton, relying heavily on Bijan Robinson (who ranks third in the NFL with 951 rushing yards). Up front, left guard Matthew Bergeron (back) has missed consecutive practices (Kyle Hinton is next up), while right tackle Jawaan Taylor was given a veteran rest day on Thursday. At receiver, Jahan Dotson (hamstring) and Zachariah Branch (hamstring) were both held out on Wednesday and Thursday. Pass Rush Boost: Edge rusher James Pearce Jr. (back) upgraded to a full participant on Thursday, while veteran Za'Darius Smith (rest) returned as a limited participant. Defensive end Cameron Thomas (groin) and linebacker Kendal Daniels (Achilles) were added as limited participants on Thursday.

Head to Head Draw 3 0 2 NFL Minnesota Vikings MIN 6 Atlanta Falcons ATL 22 FT NFL Minnesota Vikings MIN 42 Atlanta Falcons ATL 21 FT NFL Atlanta Falcons ATL 28 Minnesota Vikings MIN 31 FT NFL Minnesota Vikings MIN 23 Atlanta Falcons ATL 40 FT NFL Minnesota Vikings MIN 28 Atlanta Falcons ATL 12 FT 130 Points scored 123

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