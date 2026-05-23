Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Allianz Field

Today's game between Minnesota United and Real Salt Lake will kick-off at May 23, 2026, 4:30 PM.

Minnesota United vs Real Salt Lake is available to watch live on Apple TV, which holds global broadcasting rights for every MLS regular-season match in 2026. All MLS content is included within a standard Apple TV subscription at no additional cost, meaning existing subscribers can watch this game without paying anything extra. The Apple TV app is available on smart TVs, gaming consoles including PlayStation and Xbox, and iOS and Android mobile devices.

Minnesota United host Real Salt Lake at Allianz Field in Saint Paul in a Major League Soccer Western Conference fixture that carries real weight for both clubs at this stage of the season.

The Loons arrive at this game in poor form. Cameron Knowles' side has lost two of their last three MLS outings and head into the match having been beaten 2-1 by New England Revolution in their most recent appearance. Minnesota sit eighth in the Western Conference and need points to stay in contention.

Real Salt Lake make the trip to Minnesota in a sharply contrasting mood. Pablo Mastroeni's side has won three of their last five competitive matches and comes into this fixture off the back of a 2-1 victory over Colorado Rapids, a result that kept them firmly in the upper half of the West.

Hovering over the RSL camp is the future of Zavier Gozo. The 19-year-old winger has been the breakout player of the MLS season and has spoken openly about his desire to move to Europe in the summer window. Multiple clubs on the continent have registered serious interest, though RSL are not eager to sell. Every performance between now and the end of the campaign adds to the intrigue around him.

For Minnesota, the challenge is straightforward. Three points at home would go some way to steadying a season that has wobbled in recent weeks. RSL, sitting third in the West, will want to maintain their position with a result on the road.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Minnesota United vs Real Salt Lake, including the TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Minnesota United vs Real Salt Lake with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Minnesota United ahead of this fixture. Coach Cameron Knowles has not submitted a probable lineup, and no squad details have been confirmed at this stage.

Real Salt Lake are similarly without confirmed team news. Coach Pablo Mastroeni has provided no injury list, suspension details, or projected starting XI ahead of the trip to Allianz Field. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as official information is released by both clubs.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Minnesota United have recorded one win, one draw, and three defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent MLS outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to New England Revolution on May 16, following a 0-1 loss to Colorado Rapids on May 14. The Loons' only win in this stretch came away at Columbus Crew, where they won 2-3, while a 2-2 draw with Austin FC also features in the five. Their other defeat came 4-2 against San Jose Earthquakes in the US Open Cup. Minnesota scored seven goals and conceded seven across these five matches.

Real Salt Lake have won three and lost two of their last five competitive matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win over Colorado Rapids on May 17, which followed a 3-0 victory over Houston Dynamo FC on May 14. RSL's run also includes a 3-1 defeat to FC Dallas on May 10, a 2-0 win over Portland Timbers on May 2, and a 2-1 loss to LA Galaxy on April 26. Mastroeni's side scored nine goals and conceded five across these outings, and they have shown the capacity to produce convincing performances when their form clicks.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came on August 24, 2025, when Minnesota United beat Real Salt Lake 3-1 at America First Field in Major League Soccer. Before that, Minnesota won 2-0 at home against RSL on March 30, 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Minnesota hold the advantage with two wins to RSL's none, alongside three draws, including back-to-back goalless results in October 2024.

Standings

In the MLS Western Conference, Real Salt Lake sit third while Minnesota United are placed eighth ahead of this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Minnesota United vs Real Salt Lake today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: