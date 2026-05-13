Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Allianz Field

Today's game between Minnesota United and Colorado Rapids will kick-off at May 13, 2026, 8:30 PM.

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TV channel and live stream options for Minnesota United vs Colorado Rapids are listed below. Apple TV holds exclusive broadcast rights to Major League Soccer for the 2026 season, covering every regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture within a standard subscription. Existing subscribers can watch at no extra cost through the Apple TV app, which is available on smart TVs, gaming consoles including PlayStation and Xbox, and iOS and Android devices.

Apple TV carries MLS rights across more than 100 countries, so most travelling viewers can access the stream without additional steps. If you are in a region where Apple TV's sports content is restricted, connecting through a VPN to a US server before launching the app will restore full access.

Minnesota United host Colorado Rapids at Allianz Field in Saint Paul in a Major League Soccer Western Conference fixture that carries genuine weight for both clubs.

The Loons arrive into this game carrying more than just points on their minds. James Rodriguez is expected to depart for Colombia's World Cup preparations after this match, with his short-term deal at the club winding down and his option to extend reportedly set to be declined. His two assists off the bench in the draw with Austin FC last weekend served as a reminder of what Minnesota are about to lose, even if his stint never quite delivered on its promise.

Minnesota sit fifth in the Western Conference and will want to protect that position. They drew 2-2 with Austin FC in their most recent outing, a result that followed a strong road win over Columbus Crew. The Loons have shown they can grind out results when it matters, but consistency across competitions has been harder to come by.

Colorado arrive in Minnesota in poor shape. The Rapids have lost three of their last four MLS matches and have slipped to 11th in the West, a position that puts playoff qualification firmly in doubt if results do not turn around quickly. Their most recent league game ended in a 1-0 defeat to St. Louis City, extending a run of struggles that has seen them fail to score in several outings.

The head-to-head record between these sides adds further intrigue. These clubs have met regularly in recent seasons, and the results have rarely been predictable. A 1-1 draw in Colorado last September and a 1-2 Colorado win at Allianz Field in August 2025 show how tight this rivalry can be.

For Minnesota, three points at home would consolidate their place in the top half of the conference. For Colorado, a positive result on the road would be the kind of statement their season desperately needs.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Minnesota United vs Colorado Rapids live, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Minnesota United vs Colorado Rapids with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Minnesota United ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club confirms its squad news.

Colorado Rapids are similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or projected XI have been provided for the visitors. Further details are expected in the build-up to the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Minnesota United have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Austin FC in MLS on May 10. Before that, the Loons beat Columbus Crew 2-3 away from home, a strong road performance that showed their capacity to win in difficult conditions. Their two defeats in this run came against Los Angeles FC in MLS, 0-1, and against San Jose Earthquakes in the US Open Cup, 4-2. Minnesota scored eight goals and conceded nine across these five outings.

Colorado Rapids have managed one win, one draw, and three defeats across their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 defeat to St. Louis City in MLS on May 10. The Rapids also lost 1-0 to Houston Dynamo FC and 3-1 to Vancouver Whitecaps in league play, and drew 0-0 with Los Angeles FC. Their only victory in this stretch came in the US Open Cup against Colorado Springs Switchbacks, winning 2-2 on the day. Colorado have scored just two goals across their five MLS matches in this run, underlining their struggles in front of goal.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides ended 1-1 when Colorado hosted Minnesota at Dick's Sporting Goods Park on September 28, 2025, in Major League Soccer. Before that, Colorado won 2-1 at Allianz Field in August 2025, while Minnesota claimed a 3-0 home victory in September 2024. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Minnesota hold the advantage with two wins to Colorado's one, alongside two draws.

Standings

In the MLS Western Conference, Minnesota United currently sit fifth while Colorado Rapids are placed 11th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Minnesota United vs Colorado Rapids today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: