Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Allianz Field

Today's game between Minnesota United and Austin FC will kick-off at May 10, 2026, 7:00 PM.

We may earn a commission if you sign up through one of our links.

TV channel and live stream options for Minnesota United vs Austin FC are listed below. Apple TV holds exclusive broadcast rights to Major League Soccer for the 2026 season, covering every regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture within a standard subscription. Existing subscribers can watch at no extra cost through the Apple TV app, which is available on smart TVs, gaming consoles including PlayStation and Xbox, and iOS and Android devices.

Apple TV holds MLS rights across more than 100 countries, so most travelling viewers can access the stream without additional steps. If you are in a region where Apple TV's sports content is restricted, connecting through a VPN to a US server before launching the app will restore full access.

Minnesota United host Austin FC at Allianz Field in Saint Paul in a Major League Soccer Western Conference fixture that matters for both clubs' ambitions in the table.

The Loons come into this game in reasonable shape after a morale-boosting win on the road. Minnesota beat Columbus Crew 3-2 away from home in their most recent MLS outing, a result that underlined their capacity to grind out results when it counts. Their recent form in all competitions has been mixed, but three wins from their last five across all competitions keeps them in a solid position in the West.

Austin FC arrive at Allianz Field having won back-to-back MLS matches. The Verde and Black defeated St. Louis City 2-0 on May 3, following an earlier victory over Houston Dynamo FC, and that run has lifted some of the pressure that had been building on the squad. They are not out of trouble in the standings, but the momentum is real.

Minnesota sit fifth in the Western Conference, a position that reflects a decent start to the season but one they will want to protect. Austin are 11th, and the gap between the two sides in the table gives this fixture a competitive edge.

Head-to-head, these teams have met frequently in recent years and the results have been tight. Their most recent encounter ended 2-2 when Austin hosted the Loons in February 2026, a draw that underscored how closely matched they are.

For Austin, a win on the road would be a statement of intent. For Minnesota, three points at home would help cement their place in the top half of the conference.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Minnesota United vs Austin FC live, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Minnesota United vs Austin FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Minnesota United ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club confirms its squad news.

Austin FC are similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or projected XI have been provided for the Verde and Black. Further details are expected in the build-up to the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Minnesota United have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 3-2 victory over Columbus Crew in MLS, a strong road performance. Earlier in the run, the Loons beat FC Dallas 1-0 away and defeated Portland Timbers 2-0 at home, before losing 1-0 to Los Angeles FC and suffering a 4-2 exit against San Jose Earthquakes in the US Open Cup. Minnesota have scored eight goals and conceded seven across those five outings.

Austin FC come into this game with two wins, one draw, and two losses from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 win over St. Louis City in MLS, which followed an earlier 2-0 victory over Houston Dynamo FC. A 5-1 defeat to San Jose Earthquakes in the US Open Cup and a 1-0 league loss to Los Angeles FC represent the low points of this run, while a 3-3 draw with Toronto FC sits in between. Austin have scored eight goals and conceded seven across these five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides ended 2-2 when Austin FC hosted Minnesota United in an MLS fixture in February 2026. Before that, Minnesota beat Austin 2-1 in the US Open Cup in September 2025, and a 1-1 draw at Allianz Field in May 2025 continued the pattern of tight results. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, Minnesota hold a narrow advantage with two wins to Austin's one, alongside two draws.

Standings

In the MLS Western Conference, Minnesota United currently sit fifth while Austin FC are placed 11th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Minnesota United vs Austin FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: