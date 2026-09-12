Minnesota Golden Gophers vs Mississippi State Bulldogs kick-off time

12 Sept 2026 - 15:30 Huntington Bank Stadium

Here is everything you need to know to watch and live stream the NCAAF Week 2 matchup between the Minnesota Golden Gophers and the Mississippi State Bulldogs. The game is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, September 12, at 3:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. CT).

How to watch and live stream Minnesota vs Mississippi State

Whether you are watching on traditional television or streaming on the go, there are a few convenient ways to catch the action. The game will be televised nationally on CBS and Paramount+. For digital and mobile viewers, you can stream the game live using the CBS Sports app or directly through your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.

READ MORE: NCAAF on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, Fubo is a fantastic option that includes CBS Sports Network. You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to CBS Sports Network to enjoy the college football action at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Minnesota vs Mississippi State Preview

Minnesota enters Saturday’s game at 1-0 after a 59-7 win over Eastern Illinois. Quarterback Drake Lindsey completed 19 of 24 passes for 264 yards and a touchdown, while Darius Taylor rushed for three first-half scores. Javon Tracy also had a big game, catching five passes for 98 yards and returning two punts for touchdowns. The Golden Gophers finished with 495 total yards and held Eastern Illinois to just 110.

Mississippi State is also 1-0 after beating ULM 62-13. Quarterback Kamario Taylor threw for 354 yards, while J.J. Hill rushed for 118 as the Bulldogs piled up 762 total yards. Mississippi State averaged 9.6 yards per play, rushed for 345 yards and scored eight offensive touchdowns. Saturday’s trip to Minnesota will be the Bulldogs’ first road test of the season.