Watch Minnesota Golden Gophers vs Eastern Illinois Panthers NCAAF Week 1 game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Minnesota Golden Gophers vs Eastern Illinois Panthers kick-off time
Here is everything you need to know to watch and live stream the NCAAF Week 1 matchup between the Minnesota Golden Gophers and the Eastern Illinois Panthers. The game is scheduled to kick off on Thursday, September 3, at 8:00 p.m. ET (7:00 p.m. CT).
How to watch and live stream Minnesota vs Easter IL
This matchup is an exclusive digital broadcast, meaning it will not be televised on traditional local or national television networks. To catch the action, you will need to stream the game live using Peacock, which allows you to watch directly on your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.
READ MORE: NCAAF on TV today
How to watch anywhere with VPN
For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live.
Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.
DirecTV Stream
DirecTV Stream offers the closest experience to traditional cable, ensuring you get virtually every local broadcast affiliate, national sports channel, and regional network available. It is the best choice for fans who want zero channel gaps, unlimited Cloud DVR, and seamless local coverage.
Free five day trial available.
Sling TV
Sling TV delivers the lowest entry price for college football, allowing you to secure core channels like ESPN, FS1, and key conference networks without paying for a bloated channel package. It is the most flexible, cost-effective choice for fans looking to watch big matchups on a strict budget.
Flexible passes available.
Fubo
Built specifically for die-hard sports fans, Fubo lets you stream up to four live games simultaneously on compatible devices so you never miss a Saturday kickoff. It includes essential college sports channels in its base plans alongside 4K broadcast options for major games.
Free five day trial available.
DirecTV Stream
DirecTV Stream offers the closest experience to traditional cable, ensuring you get virtually every local broadcast affiliate, national sports channel, and regional network available. It is the best choice for fans who want zero channel gaps, unlimited Cloud DVR, and seamless local coverage.
Free five day trial available.
Sling TV
Sling TV delivers the lowest entry price for college football, allowing you to secure core channels like ESPN, FS1, and key conference networks without paying for a bloated channel package. It is the most flexible, cost-effective choice for fans looking to watch big matchups on a strict budget.
Flexible passes available.
Fubo
Built specifically for die-hard sports fans, Fubo lets you stream up to four live games simultaneously on compatible devices so you never miss a Saturday kickoff. It includes essential college sports channels in its base plans alongside 4K broadcast options for major games.
Free five day trial available.
DirecTV Stream
DirecTV Stream offers the closest experience to traditional cable, ensuring you get virtually every local broadcast affiliate, national sports channel, and regional network available. It is the best choice for fans who want zero channel gaps, unlimited Cloud DVR, and seamless local coverage.
Free five day trial available.