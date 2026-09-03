Watch Minnesota Golden Gophers vs Eastern Illinois Panthers NCAAF Week 1 game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Minnesota Golden Gophers vs Eastern Illinois Panthers kick-off time

3 Sept 2026 - 20:00 Huntington Bank Stadium

Here is everything you need to know to watch and live stream the NCAAF Week 1 matchup between the Minnesota Golden Gophers and the Eastern Illinois Panthers. The game is scheduled to kick off on Thursday, September 3, at 8:00 p.m. ET (7:00 p.m. CT).

How to watch and live stream Minnesota vs Easter IL

This matchup is an exclusive digital broadcast, meaning it will not be televised on traditional local or national television networks. To catch the action, you will need to stream the game live using Peacock, which allows you to watch directly on your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.

READ MORE: NCAAF on TV today

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.