How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Oklahoma City Thunder

How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Oklahoma City Thunder out-of-market

If you are outside of the local market, you can watch and live stream NBA matches including today's game between Milwaukee Bucks and Oklahoma City Thunder, with an NBA League Pass.

Team-specific plans cost $13.99 per month if you are only interested in following your favourite team. The base NBA League Pass plan costs $16.99 per month, while the ad-free Premium plan costs $24.99 per month. Annual plans are also available with a discount.

How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Oklahoma City Thunder internationally

If you are outside of the USA, the NBA game between Milwaukee Bucks and Oklahoma City Thunder should be available to livestream with an NBA League Pass.

Please be aware that livestream rights vary by country and depend on local broadcast deals. NBA games that aren't shown live on NBA League Pass are usually later made available on-demand.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Oklahoma City Thunder Match Preview

NBA 28 Nov 2026 - 20:00 Fiserv Forum

Tonight's clash marks the latest regular-season showdown between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Milwaukee Bucks, bringing together two of the most electrifying rosters in the association. The Thunder enter this game riding the momentum of their stellar young core, featuring MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leading an aggressive, high-paced offense alongside elite two-way contributors like Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams. Oklahoma City has been dominant on both sides of the ball recently, utilizing their length and stifling perimeter defense to overwhelm opponents and maintain a firm grip near the top of the Western Conference standings.

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks are looking to make a statement of their own as they navigate the rigorous Eastern Conference schedule. Powered by the relentless interior dominance of Giannis Antetokounmpo and the elite playmaking of Damian Lillard, the Bucks feature a veteran-laden squad capable of exploding offensively at any moment. Milwaukee has been working to build consistent defensive chemistry under their current rotation, making tonight's matchup a fascinating tactical battle between Oklahoma City's suffocating youth and Milwaukee's championship pedigree.

Basketball fans tuning in for tonight's high-stakes matchup between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Milwaukee Bucks have several ways to catch the action live, depending on where they are located. For local viewers in the Oklahoma City region, the game will be broadcast on KSBI, while fans in the Green Bay, Wisconsin area can catch the coverage on 365BLK via WBAY. If you are outside these specific local broadcast zones or looking for a comprehensive streaming solution, you can access the game nationally through various NBA streaming packages or live TV streaming services that carry regional sports networks and local affiliates.

One of the easiest ways to watch the game tonight without spending a dime is by taking advantage of Fubo's five-day free trial. New subscribers can sign up for the platform, which carries a robust lineup of local broadcast affiliates and sports networks, allowing you to stream tonight's Thunder versus Bucks showdown live right from your phone, tablet, smart TV, or computer. Just be sure to check that your specific local affiliate is available in your zip code upon sign-up, and remember to cancel your subscription before the five-day trial period ends if you do not wish to be charged for the monthly plan.