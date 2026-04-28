Today's game between Millonarios and Sao Paulo will kick-off at Apr 28, 2026, 8:30 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Millonarios vs Sao Paulo are listed below. Viewers in the United States can watch the match live through Fubo, Fanatiz, or beIN SPORTS Connect.

Millonarios host Sao Paulo in the Copa Sudamericana group stage, with the Colombian side looking to turn their home ground into a fortress as the continental competition enters a critical stretch.

Millonarios arrive at this fixture in mixed form domestically, though they did claim a 2-0 win over Tolima in their most recent Primera A outing. Their continental campaign has been uneven, and they will know that a strong result here could reshape their standing in the group.

Sao Paulo come into this match as the group leaders and carry genuine momentum. The Brazilian club have won their last two matches, including a 2-0 defeat of O'Higgins in the Copa Sudamericana, and they arrive in Bogota with confidence and a clear sense of what is at stake.

The visitors have shown defensive solidity when it matters, keeping clean sheets in both of those recent wins. Their Serie A campaign has been less consistent, but in continental competition they have looked composed and well-organised.

For Millonarios, this is a chance to close the gap at the top of Group C. Founded in Bogota in 1946 and one of Colombia's most storied clubs, they know what it means to compete on the continental stage and will draw on that tradition in front of their home support.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Millonarios vs Sao Paulo live, including TV channel listings, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Millonarios vs Sao Paulo with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Millonarios ahead of this Copa Sudamericana fixture. No projected XI has been confirmed by the club, and no probable lineup data is available at this stage.

Sao Paulo are also without confirmed team news at this point, with no injuries, suspensions, or projected starting lineup provided. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off as both clubs release their official squad information.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Millonarios head into this match with a record of two wins, one draw, and two losses from their last five games across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 Primera A victory over Tolima, but that came after a 3-1 home defeat to America de Cali. In the Copa Sudamericana, they beat Boston River 1-0 but were beaten by the same scoreline when O'Higgins held them to a 2-0 loss earlier in the group stage. The pattern across those five matches points to a side capable of winning but prone to conceding in bunches when things go wrong.

Sao Paulo arrive in better shape, having won three of their last five matches. Back-to-back 1-0 wins over Mirassol and Juventude are the most recent results, and their 2-0 Copa Sudamericana victory over O'Higgins demonstrates they can perform on the continental stage. They have lost twice in that run, conceding four goals across those two defeats, but the overall trajectory going into this fixture is positive.





Head-to-Head Record

MIL Last 2 matches SAP 2 Wins 0 Draws 0 Wins Millonarios 2 - 0 Sao Paulo

Sao Paulo 0 - 1 Millonarios 3 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 0/2 Both teams scored 0/2





The head-to-head record between these two clubs is limited to a two-legged Copa Sudamericana tie from 2007. Sao Paulo won the first leg 0-1 away at Millonarios, only for the Colombian side to respond with a 2-0 victory in the return fixture. Across those two meetings, Millonarios scored three goals to Sao Paulo's one, though the series represents the only documented encounters between the clubs.

Standings

In Group C of the Copa Sudamericana, Sao Paulo currently sit top of the table, while Millonarios are placed third.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Millonarios vs Sao Paulo today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: