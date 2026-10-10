Michigan State Spartans vs Illinois Fighting Illini kick-off time

10 Oct 2026 - 15:30 Spartan Stadium

Here is everything you need to know to watch and live stream the NCAAF Week 6 matchup between the Michigan State Spartans and the Illinois Fighting Illini. The game is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, October 10, at 15:30 p.m. ET (14:30 p.m. CT).

How to watch and live stream Michigan State vs Illinois

Whether you are watching on traditional television or streaming on the go, there are a few convenient ways to catch the action. The game will be televised nationally on FS1. For digital and mobile viewers, you can stream the game live using FOX One, which allows you to watch directly on your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.

READ MORE: NCAAF on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, Fubo is a fantastic option that includes FS1. You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to FS1 to enjoy the college football action at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Michigan State vs Illinois Preview

The Michigan State Spartans (2-3) face the Illinois Fighting Illini (2-3) at Spartan Stadium on Saturday afternoon in College Football action. The Big Ten matchup kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1.

Michigan State is trying to snap a three-game losing streak after falling 31-3 at Wisconsin. Jaziun Patterson led the Spartans with 62 rushing yards, while Alessio Milivojevic completed 15 of 32 passes for 103 yards. Michigan State was held to 235 total yards and converted just one of six fourth-down attempts as Wisconsin steadily pulled away after halftime. The Spartans are 0-2 in Big Ten play but return home, where they are 2-1 this season.

Illinois also enters on a three-game slide after a 24-17 home loss to Purdue. Katin Houser threw for 225 yards and two touchdowns, while Collin Dixon caught 10 passes for 116 yards and a score. The Fighting Illini cut the deficit to seven late in the fourth quarter but could not complete the comeback, dropping to 0-2 in conference play. Illinois has won three of the last four meetings with Michigan State, including a 38-16 victory in the most recent matchup in 2024.