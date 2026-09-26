Miami Hurricanes vs Central Michigan Chippewas kick-off time

26 Sept 2026 - 18:30 Hard Rock Stadium

Here is everything you need to know to watch and live stream the NCAAF Week 4 matchup between the Miami Hurricanes and the Central Michigan Chippewas. The game is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, September 26, at 18:30 p.m. ET (17:30 p.m. CT).

How to watch and live stream Miami vs Central Michigan

Whether you are watching on traditional television or streaming on the go, there are a few convenient ways to catch the action. The game will be televised nationally on the CW. For digital and mobile viewers, you can stream the game live using ESPN Unlimited, which allows you to watch directly on your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.

READ MORE: NCAAF on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, Fubo is a fantastic option that includes the CW. You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to the CW to enjoy the college football action at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

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