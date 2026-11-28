Miami Hurricanes vs Boston College Eagles live streams

Miami Hurricanes vs Boston College Eagles kick-off time

NCAAF 28 Nov 2026 - 12:00 Hard Rock Stadium

Boston College take on Miami in NCAA college football action, with live coverage available on ESPN and via Fubo's free trial.

Fans looking to stream every snap live without cable can catch Boston College vs. Miami on Fubo, while traditional TV viewers can tune in through ESPN from kickoff to the final whistle.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live.

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