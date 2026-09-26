Watch Miami Dolphins vs Kansas City Chiefs NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Miami Dolphins vs Kansas City Chiefs kick-off time

27 Sept 2026 - 13:00 Hard Rock Stadium

The Miami Dolphins host the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida), during Week 3 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off at 1pm ET / 10am PT on Sunday, September 27.

How to watch Miami Dolphins vs Kansas City Chiefs

Whether you are tuning in locally or catching the national broadcast, there are several convenient ways to watch the action. The game will be televised nationally on CBS. For digital and mobile viewers, you can stream the game live using Paramount+, which allows you to watch directly on your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, Fubo is a fantastic option that includes CBS, as well as other channels required to view NFL regular season games, like FOX, NBC and ESPN.

You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to CBS to enjoy the game at no cost.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like NordVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live or on-demand.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Miami Dolphins vs Kansas City Chiefs Team News

Miami Dolphins Team News

The 0-2 Dolphins are dealing with a crowded injury report featuring 10 players, particularly facing significant instability across their wide receiver corps.

The Wide Receiver Crisis : Rookie wideout Caleb Douglas missed practice entirely on Wednesday after leaving the Week 2 game in a walking boot due to an ankle injury. Fellow rookie Chris Bell, who is still working his way back from a previous ACL tear, was limited with a knee issue. Ryan Miller was also limited due to hip and back tightness, putting a lot of pressure on Malik Washington to step up.

Defensive Boost : The biggest positive for Miami is the return of edge rusher Chop Robinson. After suffering a concussion in practice last week, he was cleared as a full participant on Wednesday without a non-contact jersey, providing a much-needed boost for a Dolphins defense that has uniquely registered zero sacks through two games.

Other Notable Tracker Items : Running back Jaylen Wright was limited due to a foot injury and a stinger. Cornerback JuJu Brents (knee) and long snapper Tucker Addington (shoulder, wearing non-contact red) were also limited. Cornerback Chris Johnson (shoulder) and tight end Seydou Traore (thumb) were both full participants.

Kansas City Chiefs Team News

The 2-0 Chiefs remain in a strong position, but Andy Reid’s squad is navigating several lingering setbacks from training camp alongside minor new tweaks from their Week 2 victory over the Colts.

Patrick Mahomes Status : Fans noticed Patrick Mahomes on Wednesday’s injury report with a knee designation. However, there is no need for panic; he was a full participant in practice and is completely on track to start.

The Left Tackle Situation : Rookie free-agent Kahlil Benson is expected to continue holding down Mahomes' blindside. Incumbent starter Josh Simmons has been sidelined since mid-August with a lingering back injury and sat out Wednesday’s practice once again.

Secondary and Defensive Line Triage : Safety Chamarri Conner (knee), defensive tackle Chris Jones (calf), and cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (knee) were all limited participants on Wednesday. Conner is being eased back into football activities after missing early season frames. Defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah also popped up as limited with a quad injury.

Fully Healthy Contributors : Cornerback Mansoor Delane (shoulder), wide receiver Rashee Rice (knee), safety Jaden Hicks (biceps), and linebacker Jeff Bassa (shoulder) all participated fully and are cleared for action.

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AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North:Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks