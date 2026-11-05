How to watch Miami Dolphins vs Detroit Lions NFL game LIVE: Lions aim for a fourth straight win, online streams, TV channels, and kick-off time

Miami Dolphins vs Detroit Lions kick-off time

The Miami Dolphins host the Detroit Lions at Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida) during Week 9 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, November 8 at 1pm ET / 10am PT.

Miami (1-6) returned to losing ways when slipping to a 24-19 defeat against AFC East rivals, New England last week. They take on a rampaging Lions (5-2) outfit who became the first side to beat the Minnesota Vikings.

How to watch Miami Dolphins vs Detroit Lions

Whether you are tuning in locally or catching the national broadcast, there are a few ways to watch the action. The game will be televised nationally on FOX, which is available to stream through their direct-to-consumer streaming service FOX One.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, online streaming service Fubo offers FOX across all of its plans. You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to FOX to enjoy the game at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Miami Dolphins vs Detroit Lions Team News

The game at Hard Rock Stadium serves as a severe structural test for both teams due to a massive wave of recent injuries.

Detroit Lions Team News

The headline out of Detroit is a massive defensive injury crisis at linebacker and in the secondary.

Jack Campbell (LB) (Neck) : The All-Pro linebacker suffered a frightening cervical spinal cord/neck compression injury in Week 8 against Minnesota. He remains hospitalized but released an encouraging statement indicating he has regained full movement in his lower body and is progressing with his upper body. He will not play and is expected to be placed on Injured Reserve (IR) shortly.

: The All-Pro linebacker suffered a frightening cervical spinal cord/neck compression injury in Week 8 against Minnesota. He remains hospitalized but released an encouraging statement indicating he has regained full movement in his lower body and is progressing with his upper body. He will not play and is expected to be placed on Injured Reserve (IR) shortly. LB Depth Decimated : With rookie backup Jimmy Rolder also landing on IR with a season-ending hamstring tear, the Lions signed veteran K.J. Britt off the Patriots' practice squad and promoted Joe Bachie to the active roster.

: With rookie backup Jimmy Rolder also landing on IR with a season-ending hamstring tear, the Lions signed veteran K.J. Britt off the Patriots' practice squad and promoted Joe Bachie to the active roster. Secondary & Pass Rush Protocol : Safety Brian Branch (concussion) returned to practice in a limited capacity, but edge rusher DJ Wonnum (concussion) missed Wednesday's session. Starting cornerback D.J. Reed (hip) is also a non-participant. Safety Kerby Joseph (knee) is heavily expected to miss Sunday's contest.

: Safety Brian Branch (concussion) returned to practice in a limited capacity, but edge rusher DJ Wonnum (concussion) missed Wednesday's session. Starting cornerback D.J. Reed (hip) is also a non-participant. Safety Kerby Joseph (knee) is heavily expected to miss Sunday's contest. Offensive Status: Wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown is dealing with a rib issue but participated in a limited capacity on Wednesday. Center Cade Mays (ankle) missed practice and is highly unlikely to dress on Sunday.

Miami Dolphins Team News

The Dolphins enter Week 9 under first-year coach Jeff Hafley trying to break a skid while nursing severe backfield issues.

Running Back Room Volatility : With star back De'Von Achane out for the season on IR, the backup spots behind new starter Ollie Gordon II are compromised. Jaylen Wright missed Wednesday's practice with a quad injury. His direct backup, waiver acquisition Kaytron Allen, is also limited by a quad issue.

: With star back De'Von Achane out for the season on IR, the backup spots behind new starter Ollie Gordon II are compromised. Jaylen Wright missed Wednesday's practice with a quad injury. His direct backup, waiver acquisition Kaytron Allen, is also limited by a quad issue. O-Line Reinforcements : There is major positive news on the offensive line as rookie guard Kadyn Proctor logged a full practice. While he technically remains in concussion protocol, his progression points heavily toward starting on Sunday.

: There is major positive news on the offensive line as rookie guard Kadyn Proctor logged a full practice. While he technically remains in concussion protocol, his progression points heavily toward starting on Sunday. Passing Offense Health : Quarterback Malik Willis (groin) participated fully on Wednesday and faces no lingering limitations. Rising young wide receivers Caleb Douglas (ankle) and Malik Washington are fully clear of the injury report after picking up minor knocks in last week's loss to New England.

: Quarterback Malik Willis (groin) participated fully on Wednesday and faces no lingering limitations. Rising young wide receivers Caleb Douglas (ankle) and Malik Washington are fully clear of the injury report after picking up minor knocks in last week's loss to New England. Defensive Line Knocks: Star defensive tackle Zach Sieler (shoulder) and rookie edge rusher Chop Robinson (knee) were limited on Wednesday but are tentatively expected to go.

Miami Dolphins MIA Form Detroit Lions DET MIA MIA DET DET All Games All Games Miami Dolphins MIA 19 24 New England Patriots NE L New York Jets NYJ 25 28 Miami Dolphins MIA W Miami Dolphins MIA 24 31 Cincinnati Bengals CIN L Minnesota Vikings MIN 15 10 Miami Dolphins MIA L Miami Dolphins MIA 10 24 Kansas City Chiefs KC L Matches played 5 Points scored 91 All Games All Games Detroit Lions DET 19 15 Minnesota Vikings MIN W Detroit Lions DET 20 17 Green Bay Packers GB W Arizona Cardinals ARZ 21 45 Detroit Lions DET W Carolina Panthers CAR 32 26 Detroit Lions DET L Detroit Lions DET 31 24 New York Jets NYJ W Matches played 5 Points scored 141

Head to Head Draw 2 0 3 NFL Preseason Detroit Lions DET 17 Miami Dolphins MIA 24 FT NFL Detroit Lions DET 27 Miami Dolphins MIA 31 FT NFL Miami Dolphins MIA 21 Detroit Lions DET 32 FT NFL Detroit Lions DET 20 Miami Dolphins MIA 16 FT NFL Miami Dolphins MIA 27 Detroit Lions DET 34 FT 119 Points scored 130

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AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North: Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks