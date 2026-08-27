Watch Miami Dolphins vs Atlanta Falcons NFL preseason game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Miami Dolphins vs Atlanta Falcons kick-off time

The Miami Dolphins host the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida) on Friday, August 28, during the final round of the 2026 NFL preseason. The game is scheduled to kickoff at 7pm ET / 4pm PT.

28 Aug 2026 - 19:00 Hard Rock Stadium

Whether you are watching locally or streaming on the go, there are a few ways to catch the action.

If you are in the local media markets, you can watch the game on your regional network affiliates; the Miami broadcast will be available on WFOR (CBS/4), while the Atlanta broadcast will air on WAGA (FOX/5).

For digital and mobile viewers, you can use NFL+, which allows you to stream the game live directly to your phone, tablet, or connected smart devices.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, Fubo is a fantastic option that includes your local CBS & FOX affiliates. You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is offered to all new subscribers.

To get started, go to the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you have to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, simply download the Fubo app on your preferred smart TV, phone, or tablet, sign in, and navigate to your local CBS or FOX station to enjoy the game at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Miami Dolphins vs Atlanta Falcons Team News

Tua Tagovailoa has been grabbing a lot of the pre-match headlines. In a huge offseason shakeup, Miami released the Hawaiian-born QB, and he subsequently signed with Atlanta. Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski announced that Tagovailoa will start the game against his old team, giving him his first live reps at Hard Rock Stadium in a visiting jersey.

Cooper Rush and Jack Strand will be back up to Tagovailoa in Florida, with highly-touted Falcons' rookie Michael Penix Jr. set to sit out the game.

The Dolphins' defense has taken several depth hits. Trey Moore is sidelined for an extended period following ankle surgery and fellow linebacker Jacob Rodriguez has also joined the injury list. Crucial defensive starters like defensive tackle Kenneth Grant and Jordyn Brooks are currently managing minor injuries with the hope of being ready for Week 1.

There are positives on the offensive front for Miami though, with third-round rookie wide receiver Chris Bell expected to make his preseason debut, after recovering from a December ACL tear.

Useful links

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NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks