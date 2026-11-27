Memphis Tigers vs Temple Owls live streams

Memphis Tigers vs Temple Owls kick-off time

NCAAF 27 Nov 2026 - 15:30 Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Post-Thanksgiving college football brings Temple to Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium for an intense American Athletic Conference clash against Memphis. With postseason positioning hanging in the balance, both programs are desperate for a late-November statement win under the Friday night lights. Kickoff is set for ESPN, and fans can stream the action live by taking advantage of Fubo's free trial to catch every critical snap.

The Owls face a daunting road test as they look to disrupt the conference pecking order behind the gritty play of their quarterback and a defense forced to communicate cleanly in a hostile environment. Temple's coaching staff knows that sustaining drives and minimizing early mistakes will be non-negotiable to silence the home crowd and keep the Tigers' high-powered offense on the sideline.

Memphis enters this matchup eager to protect home turf and bolster its postseason resume, leaning on a dynamic offensive scheme that stresses opposing secondaries from sideline to sideline. The Tigers' explosive playmakers have engineered clutch victories all autumn, and securing a win on their home turf would provide major momentum heading into bowl season.





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Early Memphis Tigers vs Temple Owls Team News

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