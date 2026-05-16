Premier League - Premier League Old Trafford

Today's game between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest will kick-off at May 17, 2026, 7:30 AM.

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The TV channel and live stream options for Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest in the United States are listed below. USA Network holds broadcast rights for this Premier League fixture, with streaming alternatives also available for cord-cutters.

If you are travelling outside the US, a VPN can help you access your usual streaming service from abroad. Connect to a server in your home country to watch as you normally would.

Manchester United host Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford in a Premier League fixture that carries real weight for both clubs as the season enters its final stretch.

United arrive in strong form and with a settled mood around the club. Interim head coach Michael Carrick has guided the side back into the Champions League, and reports indicate the club have reached a broad agreement to hand him the job on a permanent basis. The atmosphere at Old Trafford has shifted considerably.

Bruno Fernandes has been at the heart of that revival. The Portuguese captain recently claimed a record fifth Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award and was named Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year, recognition that reflects a standout individual season. He leads a side that has won three of its last four league games.

Forest arrive in a more complicated position. They sit deep in the bottom half of the table and carry a significant injury list into this fixture. Their Europa League campaign has also added considerable mileage to the squad, with a heavy defeat to Aston Villa in the second leg of their tie coming just days before this match.

Still, Forest showed resilience in their most recent league outing, holding Newcastle United to a draw, and their win at Chelsea not long before that demonstrated they can hurt top-half sides when the conditions are right.

With United chasing a strong finish and Forest fighting to secure their Premier League status, this is a fixture with genuine stakes at both ends of the table.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest live.

How to watch Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

United are without several first-team players heading into this match. Matheus Cunha, Bruno Fernandes and Joshua Zirkzee are included in the projected XI, but Manuel Ugarte, Benjamin Sesko, Casemiro and Matthijs de Ligt are all sidelined through injury. No suspensions are currently in place for the home side.

Forest face a more severe absentee list. Callum Hudson-Odoi, Willy Boly, Zach Abbott, Morgan Gibbs-White, Ola Aina, Dan Ndoye, Ibrahim Sangare, Murillo, John Victor and Nicolo Savona are all unavailable through injury, with no suspensions adding to the problems. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

United head into this match having won three of their last five Premier League games, drawing one and losing one. Their most recent outing ended in a goalless draw with Sunderland, but before that they beat Liverpool 3-2 in a result that underlined their capacity for big performances. A 2-1 win over Brentford and a 1-0 victory at Chelsea also feature in that run, with their only defeat coming against Leeds, who won 2-1. United have scored eight goals across those five matches and conceded six.

Forest's recent record is more mixed and reflects the demands of a dual campaign. They drew 1-1 at Newcastle in their last outing and won 3-1 at Chelsea before that, but a 4-0 loss to Aston Villa in the Europa League and a 5-0 win at Sunderland in the league show the contrasting extremes of their form. Across five matches they have scored ten goals and conceded seven, though the Europa League results skew that picture considerably.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides ended in a 2-2 draw at the City Ground in November 2025 in the Premier League. United have not had it all their own way in this fixture in recent years. Forest won 1-0 at home in April 2025, and in December 2024 they came to Old Trafford and won 3-2. Across the last five meetings, which include a 2-1 Forest win in December 2023 and a 1-0 United victory in an FA Cup tie in February 2024, the head-to-head record is relatively even, with Forest edging the wins count.

Standings

In the Premier League table, United sit third while Forest are down in 16th, a gap that tells its own story about what each side needs from this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: