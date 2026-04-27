Premier League - Premier League Old Trafford

Today's game between Manchester United and Brentford will kick-off at Apr 27, 2026, 3:00 PM.

The TV channel and live stream options for Manchester United vs Brentford are listed below. US viewers can watch the match live on USA Network, with streaming alternatives available through DirecTV Stream and Sling TV. Spanish-language coverage is available on UNIVERSO.

Manchester United host Brentford at Old Trafford in a Premier League fixture that carries real weight for both clubs at this stage of the season.

United sit third in the table under interim manager Michael Carrick, whose position at the club continues to attract attention after a reported meeting with INEOS chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe at Carrington. The club's direction is coming into sharper focus, and results on the pitch are doing Carrick's case no harm.

Benjamin Sesko has been one of the brighter stories of United's campaign. The Slovenia international has spoken openly about his desire to win trophies at Old Trafford, and his place in the projected XI underlines how quickly he has settled into life in Manchester.

Brentford arrive in ninth place, carrying a run of form that has been frustratingly inconsistent. Thomas Frank's side have drawn four of their last five league games and will need a sharper edge in front of goal if they are to take anything from this trip.

The Bees do come into this match with some recent history on their side at Old Trafford. They have proven themselves a difficult opponent for United in recent seasons and will not lack for confidence despite the gap in the standings.

Lisandro Martinez is absent through suspension, a situation that has been in the spotlight following the controversy surrounding a hair-pull incident in a recent Premier League clash against Leeds. His absence reshapes United's defensive options ahead of this match.

Read on for everything you need to know about how and where to watch Manchester United vs Brentford live.

How to watch Manchester United vs Brentford with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Manchester United's projected XI includes Sesko up front alongside Bruno Fernandes and Bryan Mbeumo, with Kobbie Mainoo and Casemiro in midfield. Patrick Dorgu and Matthijs de Ligt are both sidelined through injury, while Lisandro Martinez serves a suspension.

Brentford name a projected XI featuring Caoimhin Kelleher in goal, with Mikkel Damsgaard and Mathias Jensen in the middle of the park. The away side are without a significant number of players through injury, with Myles Milambo, Fabio Carvalho, Josh Dasilva, Vitaly Janelt, Rico Henry and Kevin Furo all unavailable. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Manchester United have recorded two wins, one draw and two losses from their last five Premier League outings. Their most recent match ended in a 1-0 victory over Chelsea, and they also beat Aston Villa 3-1 in that run. Defeats against Leeds, who won 2-1 at Old Trafford, and Newcastle have been the low points. United have scored nine goals across those five games while conceding seven.

Brentford have drawn four of their last five matches in all competitions, including a goalless stalemate with Fulham and a 0-0 draw at Leeds. Their only defeat in that stretch came against West Ham in the FA Cup, which ended 2-2 before a shootout exit. They drew 2-2 with both Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers, scoring four goals and conceding six across those five games.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides took place on September 27, 2025, when Brentford beat Manchester United 3-1 at home in the Premier League. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Brentford have won two, United have won two, and one match ended in a draw. Brentford also won 4-3 at the Gtech Community Stadium in May 2025, with United's two victories both coming at Old Trafford, most recently a 2-1 win in October 2024.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Manchester United are third while Brentford sit ninth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Manchester United vs Brentford today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: