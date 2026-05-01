WSL - WSL Joie Stadium

Today's game between Manchester City Women and Liverpool FC Women will kick-off at May 3, 2026, 7:00 AM.

The TV channel and live stream options for Manchester City Women vs Liverpool FC Women are listed below. Fubo and ESPN Select are both carrying this WSL fixture, giving viewers in the United States clear access to the match.

Manchester City Women host Liverpool FC Women at the Joie Stadium in Manchester in a Women's Super League fixture that carries genuine weight at both ends of the table.

City arrive at this game still leading the WSL, though their position at the top took a hit last weekend. A 3-2 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion Women — in which Madison Haley's header sealed the result — was a reminder that no game in this division is a formality. Alex Greenwood and the City defence were run ragged, and Gareth Taylor's side will be eager to respond.

Despite that loss, City's lead over second-placed Chelsea remains significant, and their attacking output across the season has been among the best in the division. Khadija Shaw and Kerolin have been central to that, and the Joie Stadium provides a familiar stage for the title charge to continue.

Liverpool arrive sitting tenth in the WSL standings, their season having been a mixed one. A 0-1 defeat at West Ham United Women last weekend extended a run of inconsistent results, and Matt Beard's side will need to be at their sharpest to trouble a City team still chasing silverware.

That said, Liverpool have shown they can compete. A 2-3 win at Everton in March and a victory over Charlton Athletic in the FA Cup point to a squad with enough quality to cause problems, even away from home.

The head-to-head record between these clubs at the Joie Stadium has been firmly in City's favour in recent seasons, and home advantage will count for something as City look to bounce back with three points.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this WSL fixture live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Manchester City Women vs Liverpool FC Women with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Manchester City have not confirmed any injuries or suspensions ahead of this fixture, and no probable starting lineup is available at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club releases further squad information.

Liverpool FC Women have also not yet confirmed any absences or a projected XI. Further team news is expected in the days leading up to the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Manchester City have won three of their last five matches across all competitions, though their most recent outing ended in a 3-2 WSL defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion Women on April 25. Before that setback, City had strung together back-to-back WSL wins, beating Manchester United Women 3-0 and Tottenham Hotspur Women 5-2. Their only other dropped points in that five-game stretch came in a goalless draw at Aston Villa. Across those five matches, City scored 11 goals and conceded six.

Liverpool have also won three of their last five, though their most recent result was a 0-1 WSL loss at West Ham United Women on April 26. Their form in that run includes a 2-3 win at Everton Women and a 2-0 WSL victory over Leicester City WFC, alongside a goalless draw with Brighton & Hove Albion Women. Liverpool scored six goals and conceded two across those five fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came in October 2025, when Manchester City Women won 2-1 at Liverpool FC Women in a WSL fixture. City have won four of the last five encounters between the clubs, with Liverpool yet to claim a victory in that run. The one drawn result came earlier in the series, and City's dominance is reflected in the aggregate scoreline across those five matches, having outscored Liverpool by a considerable margin, including a 5-1 win at the Joie Stadium in January 2024 and a 4-0 home victory in February 2025.

Standings

Manchester City Women sit top of the WSL table heading into this fixture, while Liverpool FC Women are placed tenth, making this a meeting between the division's leaders and a side in the bottom half of the standings.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Manchester City Women vs Liverpool FC Women today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: