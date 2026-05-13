Premier League - Premier League Etihad Stadium

Today's game between Manchester City and Crystal Palace will kick-off at May 13, 2026, 3:00 PM.

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US viewers can watch Manchester City vs Crystal Palace live on TV and via live stream through the options listed below. USA Network carries the broadcast, with DirecTV Stream and Sling TV both offering access for cord-cutters.

If you are travelling outside the United States, a Virtual Private Network (VPN) allows you to connect to your usual streaming service from abroad and watch the match as normal.

Manchester City host Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium in a Premier League fixture that carries real weight for both sides as the season enters its final stretch.

City arrive in strong domestic form and with an FA Cup final against Chelsea on the horizon. Erling Haaland has spoken openly about his obsession with winning titles, and the Norwegian's focus will be sharp as City push to consolidate second place in the table.

Nico O'Reilly, the 21-year-old left-back who has drawn widespread praise this season, is named in the projected XI. The young Englishman has been tipped to anchor that position for the national team for years to come, and his performances at club level have done nothing to dampen that expectation.

Crystal Palace come into this fixture off the back of a draw at Everton, with their Europa Conference League campaign also running in parallel. The Eagles have shown they can compete at this level, but injuries to Kporha, Doucoure, and Nketiah leave Oliver Glasner's options thinner than he would like.

Palace sit 14th in the Premier League standings and will be eager to avoid a result that drags them closer to the bottom half. A trip to the Etihad is never straightforward, but Palace have shown in recent meetings that they are capable of causing problems.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Manchester City vs Crystal Palace live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Manchester City vs Crystal Palace with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Manchester City have no injuries or suspensions listed ahead of this fixture. The projected XI includes Gianluigi Donnarumma in goal, with a back line featuring Nathan Ake and Nico O'Reilly. Manuel Akanji, Marc Guehi, Tijjani Reijnders, Rayan Cherki, Antoine Semenyo, Bernardo Silva, Jeremy Doku, and Erling Haaland complete the projected starting lineup. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Crystal Palace will be without Chadi Kporha, Cheick Doucoure, and Eddie Nketiah through injury. No suspensions are listed. The projected XI sees Dean Henderson start in goal, with a lineup that includes Joachim Andersen, Chris Richards, Marc Lacroix, Daichi Kamada, Daniel Munoz, Adam Wharton, Tyrick Mitchell, Eberechi Eze, Ismaila Sarr, and Jens-Lasse Larsen.

Form

Manchester City head into this match in good form, posting four wins and one draw from their last five games across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 home win over Brentford in the Premier League. They also edged Arsenal 2-1 and beat Burnley 1-0 away in the league, though a 3-3 draw at Everton showed they are not without defensive vulnerabilities. Across those five matches, City scored 11 goals and conceded six.

Crystal Palace have a more mixed recent record, picking up one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw at Everton, following a 2-1 Conference League win over Shakhtar Donetsk. A 3-0 defeat at Bournemouth stands as their heaviest recent loss. Palace scored nine goals across those five matches but conceded 11, with their Conference League double-header against Shakhtar providing their only back-to-back wins.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came on December 14, 2025, when Manchester City won 3-0 at Selhurst Park in the Premier League. Before that, Crystal Palace beat City 1-0 in the FA Cup final on May 17, 2025. Across the last five meetings, City hold the stronger record with three wins to Palace's one, with one draw. City have scored 14 goals in those five fixtures, while Palace have managed five.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Manchester City currently sit second, while Crystal Palace are 14th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Manchester City vs Crystal Palace today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: