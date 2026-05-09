Premier League - Premier League Etihad Stadium

Today's game between Manchester City and Brentford will kick-off at May 9, 2026, 12:30 PM.

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The TV channel and live stream options for Manchester City vs Brentford are listed below. US viewers have several ways to watch this Premier League fixture live.

Peacock is the primary destination for Premier League soccer in the United States, carrying the bulk of exclusive live matches each season. NBC provides the main English-language broadcast, while Telemundo and UNIVERSO serve Spanish-language audiences. DirecTV Stream and Sling TV both offer access to the relevant channels for cord-cutters looking for a flexible option.

If you are travelling outside the United States and want to access your usual streaming service, a Virtual Private Network can help you connect to a domestic server and watch the match without interruption.

Manchester City host Brentford at the Etihad Stadium in a Premier League fixture that carries genuine weight for both clubs as the season enters its final stretch.

City sit second in the table and are chasing Arsenal at the top, though a 3-3 draw against Everton last time out has left Pep Guardiola's side five points adrift of the leaders. Jeremy Doku, who scored in that Everton draw, insisted the champions are not ready to surrender their title, but results need to improve fast.

The mood around the club has not been straightforward. The Everton draw brought unwanted headlines after racist abuse was directed at Antoine Semenyo and Marc Guehi, with Manchester City condemning the attacks in a strong statement. Both players appear in the projected XI for this fixture.

Erling Haaland remains the focal point of City's attack. His agent recently addressed transfer speculation linking the striker to Barcelona, insisting he is fully committed to the club. With the title race still alive, Haaland's output over the remaining games will be decisive.

Brentford arrive in seventh place and in reasonable form. The Bees beat West Ham 3-0 in their most recent outing and will fancy their chances of causing problems against a City side that has looked vulnerable at the back in recent weeks.

Thomas Frank's side have proven themselves a difficult opponent at this level since their return to the top flight, and they will not come to the Etihad simply to defend.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Manchester City vs Brentford live, including TV channel information, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Manchester City vs Brentford with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Manchester City are without Ruben Dias, Rodri, and Josko Gvardiol through injury ahead of this fixture. No suspensions are currently recorded for the home side. The projected XI includes Gianluigi Donnarumma in goal, with a back line of Matheus Nunes, Nathan O'Reilly, Abdukodir Khusanov, and Marc Guehi. Rayan Cherki, Antoine Semenyo, Jeremy Doku, Bernardo Silva, and Nicolas Gonzalez support Erling Haaland in attack.

Brentford are dealing with a longer injury list, with Josh Henderson, Alfred Milambo, Fabio Carvalho, and Rico Henry all sidelined. No suspensions affect the away squad. Caoimhin Kelleher starts in goal behind a defence featuring Sepp van den Berg, Myles Kayode, Nathan Collins, and Keane Lewis-Potter, with Kevin Schade, Mathias Jensen, Mikkel Damsgaard, Dango Ouattara, and Yehor Yarmoliuk providing support to Ivan Thiago up front. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Manchester City have recorded four wins and one draw from their last five matches across all competitions, with three goals conceded and seven scored in that run. Their most recent outing was a 3-3 draw at home to Everton in the Premier League. Prior to that, City beat Arsenal 2-1 at the Etihad, one of the more notable results in their recent sequence. They also claimed wins over Burnley and Chelsea during this period, with the Chelsea result a 3-0 away victory.

Brentford have taken four points from their last five Premier League games, with one win, three draws, and one defeat. Their most recent result was a commanding 3-0 win over West Ham. They lost 2-1 to Manchester United before that, and drew 0-0 with both Fulham and Leeds in earlier fixtures. The Bees have scored six goals and conceded four across these five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came in December 2025, when Manchester City beat Brentford 2-0 in the Carabao Cup at the Etihad Stadium. Before that, Brentford hosted City in the Premier League in October 2025 and lost 1-0. Across the five most recent fixtures in this dataset, Manchester City have won three times, with one draw and one result in Brentford's favour, though the Bees did hold City to a 2-2 draw at the Gtech Community Stadium in January 2025.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Manchester City currently sit second while Brentford are seventh.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Manchester City vs Brentford today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: