Premier League - Premier League Etihad Stadium

Today's game between Manchester City and Aston Villa will kick-off at May 24, 2026, 11:00 AM.

In the United States, Manchester City vs Aston Villa is available to watch live on Peacock. You can sign up and live stream the match directly through Peacock using the link below.

Manchester City host Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium in a Premier League fixture that carries weight at both ends of the table. City sit second and Villa fourth, meaning both clubs arrive with something meaningful to play for on the final stretch of the season.

The occasion carries an added layer of significance at the Etihad. Pep Guardiola has confirmed he will leave Manchester City at the end of the season, with the club announcing plans to rename the expanded North Stand in his honour and commission a statue to mark his tenure. This could be among his last home appearances as manager after a decade that produced 20 major trophies.

Erling Haaland leads the line for City and remains one of the most watched strikers in European football. The Norwegian has been central to everything City have produced this season, and a strong finish to the campaign will only sharpen the debate around his Ballon d'Or credentials.

Aston Villa arrive in Manchester in fine fettle. Unai Emery's side have won three of their last five matches, including a 4-2 victory over Liverpool and a 3-0 win away at Freiburg in the Europa League. Villa are very much in the conversation for a top-four finish, and this result could prove decisive.

Bernardo Silva, named in City's projected lineup, is expected to feature despite uncertainty surrounding his future. The Portuguese captain has indicated he will leave the Etihad this summer, giving this fixture an emotional undercurrent for the home support.

For those looking to watch the match live, TV channel and streaming details are listed below.

How to watch Manchester City vs Aston Villa with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Pep Guardiola names a strong projected XI for the hosts, with Gianluigi Donnarumma in goal behind a back line that includes Abdukodir Khusanov, Marc Guehi, and Matheus Nunes. Nico O'Reilly, Rodri, Mateo Kovacic, and Bernardo Silva are named in midfield, with Jeremy Doku and Antoine Semenyo supporting Erling Haaland in attack. No injuries or suspensions are listed for City ahead of this fixture.

Unai Emery is without Alysson Edward and Boubacar Kamara through injury for the trip to Manchester. The Villa manager is expected to deploy Emiliano Martinez in goal, with a back four of Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa, Pau Torres, and Lucas Digne. Victor Lindelof, Youri Tielemans, Emiliano Buendia, Morgan Rogers, and John McGinn are named in support of Ollie Watkins up front. No suspensions are reported for the away side.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions 44 B. Kamara

Form

Manchester City have taken three wins and two draws from their last five matches, scoring eight goals and conceding five across that run. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Bournemouth in the Premier League, though they bounced back from a 3-3 thriller against Everton with back-to-back 3-0 wins over Brentford and Crystal Palace. A 1-0 victory over Chelsea in the FA Cup also featured during this stretch, underlining their ability to perform across competitions.

Aston Villa arrive with three wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five games. Their most recent result was a commanding 3-0 win away at Freiburg in the Europa League, following a 4-2 Premier League victory over Liverpool at Villa Park. A 2-2 draw at Burnley interrupted that momentum, and Villa's only defeat in this run came against Tottenham. Emery's side have scored 13 goals in five matches, a figure that points to a team in sharp attacking form.





Head-to-Head Record





Recent history between these two sides favours Aston Villa. In the last five Premier League meetings, Villa have won three times to City's two, with Villa claiming victories in three of the four most recent encounters. City's last win in the series came at the Etihad in April 2025, a 2-1 result, but Villa responded with a 1-0 win at Villa Park in October 2025. The head-to-head record suggests this is far from a comfortable fixture for the hosts, and Villa will take confidence from a series that has consistently gone their way.

Standings

Manchester City sit second in the Premier League table, while Aston Villa are fourth. Both clubs are pushing for Champions League qualification, and the gap between them makes this a direct contest with real consequences for where each side finishes the season.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Manchester City vs Aston Villa today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: