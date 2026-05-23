LaLiga - LaLiga Estadi Mallorca Son Moix

Today's game between Mallorca and Real Oviedo will kick-off at May 23, 2026, 3:00 PM.

US viewers can watch Mallorca vs Real Oviedo live on Fubo or ESPN Select. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Mallorca host Real Oviedo at the Estadi Mallorca Son Moix in a LaLiga fixture with serious consequences at the bottom of the table. Both clubs arrive desperate for points, and the stakes could not be much clearer.

Mallorca head into this match under Martin Demichelis after a difficult run of results. Three defeats in their last four games, including losses to Levante and Getafe, have left the Balearic side in 19th place with little margin for error as the season closes out.

Real Oviedo are one place below them in 20th, and Guillermo Almada's side have not won in five LaLiga matches. A 2-0 defeat at Real Madrid on May 14 was followed by a 0-1 home loss to Deportivo Alaves on May 17, leaving Oviedo without a win and short on confidence at the worst possible time.

The visitors carry the weight of a club staring at relegation. Oviedo have scored just two goals across their last five league games and conceded seven, numbers that make this trip to Palma as difficult as any fixture remaining on their schedule.

For Mallorca, a home win would offer genuine breathing room. Demichelis will know his side cannot afford another performance like the 2-0 defeat to Levante last weekend, and the pressure on his squad to deliver at Son Moix is considerable.

Santi Cazorla features in Oviedo's projected lineup, adding a layer of quality and experience to a side that will need every resource available if they are to take anything from this game.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Mallorca vs Real Oviedo live, including TV channel listings, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Mallorca vs Real Oviedo with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Mallorca will be without Martin Valjent through injury, while Johan Mojica serves a suspension and will not feature. Demichelis names a projected XI of Leo Roman; Luis Orejuela, Antonio Raillo, David Lopez, Pablo Maffeo; Pablo Torre, Sergi Darder, Manu Morlanes; Samu, Zito Luvumbo, Vedat Muriqi.

Real Oviedo travel to Palma without Leander Dendoncker through injury, and Federico Vinas is suspended. Almada's projected XI reads: Horatiu Moldovan; Dani Calvo, David Costas, Lucas Ahijado, Javi Lopez; Santi Cazorla, Alberto Reina, Nicolas Fonseca, Santiago Colombatto; Haissem Hassan, Alex Fores. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Mallorca arrive with a W1-D1-L3 record from their last five LaLiga matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 defeat to Levante on May 17, and they also lost 3-1 at Getafe on May 13. A 1-1 draw with Villarreal on May 10 provided a brief respite, but a 2-1 defeat to Deportivo Alaves in late April bookends a run that also includes a 0-1 win at Girona on May 1. Mallorca have scored three goals and conceded seven across those five fixtures, with just one win to show from the sequence.

Real Oviedo head into this match without a win in their last five LaLiga games, recording zero wins, one draw, and four defeats. Their most recent result was a 0-1 loss at home to Deportivo Alaves on May 17, which followed a 2-0 defeat at Real Madrid on May 14. A goalless draw with Getafe on May 10 represents their only point in the run, alongside defeats to Real Betis, 3-0, and Elche, 1-2. Oviedo have scored just two goals and conceded seven across the five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came in LaLiga on December 5, 2025, when Real Oviedo hosted Mallorca and the match ended 0-0. Before that, their encounters took place in the Segunda Division, where a 0-0 draw at Mallorca in March 2021 and a 2-2 draw at Oviedo in January 2021 both failed to produce a winner. Across the five head-to-head matches on record, neither side has dominated, with one Mallorca win, three draws, and one Oviedo victory in the sequence.

Standings

In the current LaLiga table, Mallorca sit 19th and Real Oviedo are 20th, making this a direct confrontation between the two clubs occupying the final relegation places.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Mallorca vs Real Oviedo today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: